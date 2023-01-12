Home for the Holidays winner gets her new home

In the final hours of 2022, News 5 announced the winner of the A Home for the Holidays raffle.

On Thursday, that winner got a first look at her new home.

Karen, of North Olmsted, toured her new home in North Royalton, a home that's worth more than $600,000.

The Home for the Holidays raffle raised $1,293,711, surpassing the organization's goal of $1,250,000. Ticket sales from the raffle benefitted Make-A-Wish Ohio.

The group granted dozens of wishes to children with critical illnesses over the past few years thanks to the Home Builders Association, its partners, News 5 and you, the ticket buyer.

