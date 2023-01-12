Redlands Community College releases honor rolls

EL RENO, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Redlands Community College recently announced students named to the college’s honor rolls for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students listed on the President’s Honor Roll have completed 12 or more credit hours and have earned a GPA of not less than 3.8, with no grade less than a B – excluding 0-level courses. The Vice President’s Honor Roll is for students who have completed 12 or more hours of coursework and have earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, with no grade less than a C – excluding 0-level courses.

The Fall 2022 President’s Honor Roll includes: Caroline Boysen, Alvin, TX; Blake Janssen, Amber; Jordan Edwards, Anadarko; Hunter Perrier, Bartlesville; Gabrielle Stringer, Bethany; Taylor Westervelt, Binger; Carlie Golden, Calumet; Karysa Meade, Calumet; Dru Steffes, Canute; Lyndsey Garrett, Carlisle, KY; Jack Wootton, Carter; Trey Tichenor, Cashion; Johnathon Stewart, Chandler; Marissa Kirkendall, Choctaw; Connor Pell, Chouteau; Victoria Kirkendoll, Clinton; Griffin Behrens, Colbert; Gracelynn Nickell, Comanche; Macy Moore, Edmond; Aaron Broyles, El Reno; Bailey Denwalt, El Reno; Reagan Dunn, El Reno; Logan Edwards, El Reno; Mario Galindo, El Reno; Dillon Green, El Reno; Wyatt Mehan, El Reno; Rosanelly Vite, El Reno; Macy Henry, Foster; Ryan Deschand, Fredonia, PA; Grayden Baker, Glenpool; Jennifer Renteria-Beltran, Guthrie; Kerri Mattson, Hinton; Kenedy Devoe, Justin, TX; Caleb Arthaud, Keyes; Konner Baartman, Kingfisher; Isabella Meza, Kingfisher; Zachary Swaim, Kingfisher; Abby Wood, Leavenworth, KS; Jenna Wilcox, Leedey; Jack Habjan, Linwood, KS; Sydney Morehead, Lone Wolf; Sarah Sanders, Maysville; Nathan Dacus, Minco; Colin Oaks, Minco; Dakota Doty, Mustang; Gregory Limage, Naguabo, PR; Mason Allan, Nocona, TX; Benjamin Huntley, Norman; Hayley Coffey, Okarche; Abigail McIlvain, Okarche; Bryce Reese, Okarche; Lily Dilbeck, Oklahoma City; Elizabeth Hernandez, Oklahoma City; Keith Jefferson Jr., Oklahoma City; Amya Lindsay, Oklahoma City; Alexus Roberson, Oklahoma City; Emily Row, Oklahoma City; Stormee Murphy, Okmulgee; Jared Harmon, Perry; Ethan Pacheco, Red Oak, TX; Karli Schwerdtfeger, Stratford; Molly Kreutzer, Talihina; Kara Miner, Tryon; Alejandro Diaz, Tulsa; Kimberly Boyer, Tuttle; Chyann Emerson, Tuttle; Audrey Head, Union City; Cameron Michels, Weatherford, TX; Jessica Herrera Anderson, Wesley Chapel, FL; Brianna Dysinger, Yukon; Joanna Graham, Yukon; Matthew Hammock, Yukon; Trenton Jones, Yukon; Arianna Kantsperger, Yukon; Paige Karmun, Yukon; Mallory Pitt, Yukon; Hannah Rose, Yukon; Kathrine Saxton, Yukon; and Braydon Wheeler, Yukon.

The Fall 2022 Vice President’s Honor Roll includes: Marcus McCawley, Blanchard; Camron White, Canyon, TX; Luke Biddy, Chickasha; Jadah Hall, Chickasha; Alyssa Baldwin, Choctaw; Brooke Seale, Cleveland, TX; Merideth Behrens, Colbert; Ruby Sifuentes, El Paso, TX; Colten Atkinson, El Reno; Christopher Courrege, El Reno; Ian Fair, El Reno; Morgan Girten, El Reno; Jayci Hicks, El Reno; Saige Martin, El Reno; Jayhden Moncrease, El Reno; Riley Robertson, El Reno; Jessica Anderson, Greenfield; Delila Palmer, Harrah; Haylee Lundry, Haworth; Kase Boling, Hinton; Korali Smith, Kingfisher; Peyton Townsend, Kingfisher; Melody Wilfong, Kingfisher; Ana Vasco Taracena, Laverne; Nash Hensley, Markleville, IN; Keelyn Stone, Mustang; Ryan Huntley, Norman; Drew Faires, Oklahoma City; Dori Hudson, Oklahoma City; Caleb Dixon, Piedmont; Becca Toles, Ponca City; Jett Cunningham, Sentinel; Maddylon Burris, Stillwater; Brian Jones, Thomas; Jaden Straka, Union City; Jeremy Pool, Weatherford; Alexis Archer, Yukon; Avery England, Yukon; Shelby Gilles, Yukon; Nevaeh Hintz, Yukon; Daniel Kandankeril Oomm, Yukon; Ashton Parker, Yukon; Casey Stuart, Yukon; Chelsea Vicenti, Yukon; and Ryan Weller, Yukon.

