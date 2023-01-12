Read full article on original website
Traveling today? Be aware of changing weather and road conditions across the region
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of precipitation moves across the northern plains, regional travel impacts are already being felt. While rain, and eventually snow, is occurring throughout the KELO listening area, conditions to our west are quickly deteriorating. SD511.org shows that Interstate 90 between Chamberlain and...
Davison County Commission to set date and time for land lease auction
The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM at the North Offices Building on North Main Street in Mitchell. Today’s agenda includes setting the date and time for a land lease auction, approval of James Valley, Minnehaha County, and food service contracts, and the approval plats as recommended by Planning and Zoning. The complete agenda can be found here: Commission Agenda and Minutes (davisoncounty.org)
Onida man identified as fatality in I-90 crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
Velma Marie “Blondie” Wagner, 90, Alexandria
Velma died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with burial at St. Mary of Mercy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.
Alice Boesen, 86, Mitchell
Alice passed away Monday, January 9th at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. A visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, January 17 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem.
