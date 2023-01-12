Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
West Virginia's active COVID-19 total, hospitalizations drop after holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 1,000 and hospitalizations fell by more than two dozen over the holiday weekend, health officials reported Monday. The state's active case total hit 860 on Monday, down more than 200 from Friday, according to the West Virginia...
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
WTRF
West Virginia’s Fiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023
NEWELL, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fiesta Dinnerware announced something new for 2023 to add to its iconic kaleidoscope of colors. Jade!. Jade is a deep green shade, which Fiesta describes as “calming” and a “rich, earthy color.”. Jade is the brand’s 55th color since Fiesta was first...
AOL Corp
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia. Lawmakers were in session Monday, even though today, Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal and state holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The House and Senate […]
Is it legal to marry your cousin in West Virginia?
There are states where it is legal to marry a first cousin.
WVNT-TV
Friday Mega Millions Reaches $1.35 Billion
Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
wchstv.com
Girl Scouts visit West Virginia Capitol for Girl Scout Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Girl Scouts from around the region were at the West Virginia Capitol Tuesday afternoon for Girl Scout Day. They showcased projects and awards in the upper House Rotunda, joined the House chamber for a reading of a proclamation and the girls took a guided tour of the Capitol.
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
wchstv.com
Bill to reduce state income tax 50% will be up for third reading Wednesday in W.Va. House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday advanced a bill to cut the state income tax 50% to third reading. On Wednesday when the bill is read on third reading – or passage stage – it could still be amended, but it should reach the Senate this week.
wchstv.com
Country music singer HARDY to headline West Virginia State Fair concert lineup
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia State Fair has tapped one of country music’s hottest songwriters to headline its 2023 concert lineup this summer. HARDY, who cut his teeth as a country music songwriter before launching a solo career that has landed him multiple awards, will perform at the West Virginia State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to a news release from organizers.
Morgan Messenger
A Capitol idea! WV Press invites you to show your pet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's "Babydog" clearly is the most famous dog in the state, but she is not the only pet connected to the State Capitol.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Hunting, Fishing Show Returning to Charleston with Cabela’s Show Stage, Trophy Buck Mount Score
Hunters and anglers who attend the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show are in for a treat when the three-day event returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Jan. 20–22 for its 35th year. In addition to the popular Whitetail Hall of Fame and free buck trophy...
travel2next.com
8 National Parks in West Virginia
There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
techvisibility.com
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
WVNT-TV
What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in...
WTRF
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
