ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Friday Mega Millions Reaches $1.35 Billion

Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Girl Scouts visit West Virginia Capitol for Girl Scout Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Girl Scouts from around the region were at the West Virginia Capitol Tuesday afternoon for Girl Scout Day. They showcased projects and awards in the upper House Rotunda, joined the House chamber for a reading of a proclamation and the girls took a guided tour of the Capitol.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Country music singer HARDY to headline West Virginia State Fair concert lineup

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia State Fair has tapped one of country music’s hottest songwriters to headline its 2023 concert lineup this summer. HARDY, who cut his teeth as a country music songwriter before launching a solo career that has landed him multiple awards, will perform at the West Virginia State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to a news release from organizers.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
travel2next.com

8 National Parks in West Virginia

There are eight national parks in West Virginia just waiting to be explored. These eight sites are national park service sites that include scenic trails, national recreation areas, and a national park and preserve. From the historical Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail to the picturesque Bluestone National Scenic River,...
GEORGIA STATE
techvisibility.com

Online pay day loans In West Virginia (WV) | Rating Fast Bucks Us

West Virginia is a great spot to alive because of its gorgeous coastlines and you will warm climate. All of the urban area features its own people and you will surroundings. Meanwhile, people may find the expense of staying in so it urban area is prohibitively expensive. Because of this, the majority of people not be able to shell out their expense, instance the mortgage, book, and utilities. Cash advance was a good way to make do when you will be small on bucks. Due to the way the principles was authored, they can be the best way to resolve issues.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in...
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ARIZONA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy