Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
What's Going On With Baidu Shares

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading lower by 6.23% to $130.30 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth in real...
Here's Why XPeng Shares Are Moving

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 5.61% to $9.43 Tuesday afternoon. The stock is falling after the Guangzhou-based EV maker has cut the prices of its vehicle models by up to 12.5%. Shares of Chinese companies at large are also trading lower after China's GDP growth...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
3 Promising StartEngine Investments for 2023

The stock market had a tough 2022, with the benchmark S&P 500 index plummeting by nearly 20% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite down by more than 33%. Last year was the worst year for the U.S. stock market since 2008 because of persistently high inflation and multiple interest rate hikes.
Why New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Is Getting Hammered

New Oriental Education & Technology Group EDU shares are trading lower by some 12.08% to $37.47 Tuesday following mixed second-quarter results. New Oriental Education reported second-quarter EPS of 10 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents. The company reported sales of $638.20M, beating the $612.76M estimate. The...
Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Piper Sandler Downgrades Bank of America: What Investors Need To Know

Bank of America Corp BAC is facing some uncertainty for its future financial performance, leading analysts at Piper Sandler to downgrade the stock. The Bank of America Analyst: Piper Sander Managing Director Scott Siefers downgraded Bank of America to Underweight from Neutral and lowered the price target from $36 to $33.
What's Going On With Tritium Shares Today?

Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC shares are trading higher today after the company reported its full-year 2022 preliminary sales and issued full-year 2023 sales guidance. Tritium reported its preliminary sales on Tuesday for the full year 2022. The company achieved record revenue in the range of $95-$102 million, with $72 million received between the six months of June 30th, 2022, and December 31st, 2022.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
AMC Entertainment, Cintas And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite recorded gains on Friday =. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
