New Iberia, LA

NIPD: Viral Facebook rumor of shooting in Louisiana Walmart is false

By Scott Yoshonis
 4 days ago
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you see a rumor on Facebook about a shooting at the New Iberia Walmart you can safely ignore it, police said Thursday.

New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed to News 10 that the rumor is false.

A Facebook poster wrote that her daughter and pregnant granddaughter were in the store and had to run out to escape a shooter.

“If anybody had family that was in the Big Walmart in New Iberia about 15 minutes ago if that long, check on them there was a shooter inside,” the post read. “My daughter and granddaughter were in the store just received a call from my daughter. They had to run out the store. Thank you Jesus my daughter and granddaughter are ok. My daughter called me crying and scared to death. My granddaughter is pregnant.”

The NIPD took to its own Facebook account to debunk the rumor.

“Seems someone is sparking the good ole fashion Rumor Mill again and it always gains lots of mileage,” The NIPD posted. “To Clear up the latest Rumor, there was NO SHOOTING at the Walmart today. Anyone that has this rumor continuing to circulate, please share this with them so that they don’t continue to spread False Information.”

