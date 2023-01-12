Read full article on original website
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
FOX21News.com
Woman receives cut to face, suspect arrested
Martin Luther King Jr. Day around Southern Colorado. FOX21's Austin Sack takes you to the unity marches in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. TESSA hosted a free admission skate night to promote awareness about human trafficking. Elite Equine Rescue giving horses a second chance. Elite Equine Rescue giving horses a second...
KKTV
Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man at the center of a major theft investigation tells 11 News he has no idea where the stolen items came from. Colorado Springs police officers discovered more than $50,000 in stolen construction equipment while serving an unrelated warrant at a home on Meadowland Boulevard Monday. Suspect Adam Vanmeter and two others were taken into custody.
KRDO
Canon City police attempting to identify theft suspects from multiple crimes
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three theft suspects involved in three different crimes. According to the CCPD, the man seen above is a suspect in a reported theft of money from the Hampton Inn in Canon City on New Year's Eve.
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
KKTV
Police on Scene of Reported Stabbing at South Academy King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently on scene at the King Soopers located at 2910 S Academy Blvd. Officers tell 11 News that the was a stabbing in the vicinity of the grocery store. Colorado Springs Police report that the victim was hospitalized, and that one...
KKTV
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store. Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
KKTV
WATCH: 1 injured, another arrested near Springs King Soopers
Around $50,000 of stolen property found sitting outside Colorado Springs home, police say. Authorities say they found two excavators, one truck and trailers. Blue Monday is considered one of the most depressing days of the year. The evacuation followed a phoned-in bomb threat. Attendees helped raise more than $55,000 in...
Attorneys seek to exonerate Colorado woman convicted in fatal fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Attorneys in Colorado believe a husband and wife who've been in prison for over a decade are innocent. Now, they want the district attorney in El Paso County to take another look at the case. A house fire on March 7, 2003 killed three of...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
Daily Record
Club Q shooting: Entirety of deadly attack captured on surveillance video, prosecutor says
COLORADO SPRINGS — Surveillance cameras inside and outside of Club Q captured the entirety of the mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub, prosecutors said in court Friday. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said prosecutors plan to play the video during the suspect’s next court hearing, scheduled for Feb. 22. The video shows the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, park their car outside the Colorado Springs club, walk inside and fire the weapon, Allen said.
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Fort Carson soldiers involved in downtown Colorado Springs fight, one cut with knife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Fort Carson soldiers were involved in a fight downtown early Saturday morning ending with one being severely cut by a knife, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. near Pikes Peak and Cascade Avenues. Officers responded to a call for a The post Fort Carson soldiers involved in downtown Colorado Springs fight, one cut with knife appeared first on KRDO.
Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
