MedicalXpress
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
Phys.org
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bacterial Cultures Could Help in Battle Against Stubborn Pathogens
Dennis D’Amico, associate professor of dairy foods in UConn's College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources has continued to advance his work using protective bacterial cultures to prevent illness from food-borne pathogens. In a new publication in Food Microbiology, D’Amico and his team looked at the ability of a...
PsyPost
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
MedicalXpress
How gut bacteria evade the immune system
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology Tübingen address the long-standing question of how benign gut microbes evade the immune system. In doing so, they also reshape our understanding of how immune receptors interact with the bacterial motility protein flagellin. The scientists identified a new type of flagellin...
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests With The XBB Subvariant?
Experts have a few theories on why some people may be getting false negatives when they believe they have COVID.
scitechdaily.com
Gene Mutation Linked to Autism Found to Overstimulate Brain Cells
A new study led by Rutgers University has highlighted the potential of innovative techniques in understanding and studying mental disorders. A new study led by scientists at Rutgers University has uncovered new insights into the underlying brain mechanisms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The study, which spanned seven years, found that a specific gene mutation known to be associated with ASD causes an overstimulation of brain cells that is significantly higher than in brain cells without the mutation.
New study to track respiratory viruses
Researchers are hoping to better understand respiratory viruses like colds and flus through the launch of a new study.The Wellcome Sanger Institute’s new respiratory virus and microbiome initiative (RVI) will lay the groundwork for large-scale surveillance of the viruses.It will build on the Institute’s genomics expertise and the experience gained while sequencing millions of Covid-19 genomes during the pandemic.The initiative aims to develop the capability for routine genomic surveillance of respiratory viruses, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus and rhinovirus.We aim to help answer some of the most pressing public health questions, while at the same time addressing...
scitechdaily.com
Holes in T Cells: Previously Unknown Function of Immune Cells Revealed
Researchers just discovered that certain T cells can secrete cytokines that are normally part of the innate immune system. They have now revealed several previously unknown properties of these immune cells that are relevant regarding both autoimmune diseases as well as fighting fungal infections. The study, conducted by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI) and an international research team was published in the journal Nature Immunology.
MedicalXpress
Gut bacteria affect brain health, mouse study shows
A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines—the so-called gut microbiome—have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Now, a new study suggests that the gut microbiome also plays a key role in the health of our brains, according to researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
hcplive.com
Many Patients with Chronic Pain Report Using Cannabis for Pain Management
“The fact that patients report substituting cannabis for pain medications so much underscores the need for research on the benefits and risk of using cannabis for chronic pain,” investigators stated. Access to cannabis as a pain-relieving treatment has been enabled by state cannabis laws across the country, despite having...
Phys.org
Scientists discover how bacteria use electrical spikes to tolerate antibiotics
Researchers have uncovered how some bacteria use electrical spikes to overcome antibacterial drugs, potentially leading to 'superbugs' that are resistant to antibiotics. The study, led by a team at the University of York and Peking University, reveals how bacteria—many of which can cause debilitating diseases—exhibit short-lived electrical spikes very similar to those found in nerve cells, and use these to help evade the killing effects of antibiotics.
Blood markers ‘may reveal rare form of Alzheimer’s 10 years before symptoms’
Scientists have discovered blood markers that could help identify people with a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms begin to appear.Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found that a protein called GFAP can appear in blood samples of people who are in the very early stages of the neurodegenerative disease.The scientists said their findings, published in the journal Brain, could lead to earlier detection of the disease and help slow it down with drugs.Charlotte Johansson, a doctoral student at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society at the Karolinska Institutet, who is the...
technologynetworks.com
Bacterial Cell Wall Models Help To Tackle Disease
In two recent studies, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Unilever have collaborated to develop computational models of bacterial cell walls that can speed up the screening of antimicrobials – molecules which can kill disease-causing bacteria. Each bacterial cell is enveloped by a cell membrane, which...
MedicalXpress
Using machine learning to predict brain tumor progression
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult to treat due to its extremely dense core, rapid growth, and location in the brain. Estimating these tumours' diffusivity and proliferation rate is useful for clinicians, but that information is hard to predict for an individual patient quickly and accurately.
MedicalXpress
Water systems study finds Legionella in 41% of samples
A new study of domestic and hospital drinking water systems found Legionella in 41% of samples—with Flinders University researchers making a key connection between the pathogen's co-existence with a "host" microorganism in all samples tested. The study found Legionella bacteria "infect the amoeba host and then once inside these...
Phys.org
Scientists solve the mystery of why OGT enzyme is critical for cell survival
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have at last uncovered how an enzyme called O-GlcNAc transferase (OGT) keeps cells healthy. Their findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, reveal a key aspect of cellular biology and may lead to important medical advances. "Many diseases...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Researchers able to detect APP 9 weeks after outbreak
In late November 2021, outbreaks of Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae serotype 15 in the upper Midwest were detected. The outbreaks were unusual in several respects, including:. the relatively rarity of APP15 isolation in the United States. the unusually high mortality for this strain. the epidemiologic evidence of lateral transmission between systems within...
psychreg.org
