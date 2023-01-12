ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs hoping to return for NFC Divisional Round matchup

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Eagles could have one of the most important players returning next week, as punter Arryn Siposs is now out of a walking boot and preparing for a return.

Meeting with the media after Philadelphia’s Thursday practice, the second-year punter says he’s hopeful to return for the team’s divisional-round matchup against an opponent to be determined.

Philadelphia signed punter Brett Kern to the active roster from the practice squad last week after his final gameday elevation.

Kern was signed to the Eagles practice squad on December 13 after Siposs suffered an ankle injury against the Giants.

Kern has averaged 42.6 gross yards per punt with a long of 53 yards. He also assumed the holder’s duties in Siposs’ absence.

