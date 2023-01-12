Read full article on original website
Related
African eLogistics Platforms Improve Fragmented Supply Chains for B2B Firms
Africa’s e-Logistics platforms are expanding across the continent looking to streamline cross-border supply chains. In a region of 17 landlocked countries embedded in long and often complex supply chains, the continent faces a number of unique logistical challenges. Companies like Ghanaian startup Jetstream, which announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that...
New MENA Streaming Platform TOD Selects TPAY as Payments Partner
TPAY Mobile will provide payment services to MENA-focused streaming platform TOD. The partnership, announced in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release, will allow TOD to deliver its content library to consumers in Egypt with a plan to expand into more countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region further down the line.
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
‘Translating Issues’ Delay Vote on EU Crypto Law
Technical issues are reportedly behind the second delay surrounding the passage of the EU’s landmark crypto legislation. A vote on the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation, commonly referred to as MiCA, has been delayed until April due to technical problems “caused by translating issues,” an official with knowledge of the matter told Coindesk in a report published Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Japan Outpaces Other Countries With 20% Spike in Digital Wallet Adoption
There’s a kind of World Cup of digital transformation playing out right now. PYMNTS ongoing ConnectedEconomy™ Index research into digital transformation trends across 11 countries that comprise roughly 50% of global gross domestic product (GDP) found different nations pulling ahead or falling behind in key areas. Using data...
PopID and Toshiba Partner on Facial Recognition POS Systems
PopID and Toshiba have partnered to add biometrics to point-of-sale (POS) and self-checkout systems. With the new collaboration, PopID’s biometric solution PopPay will be integrated into Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera Commerce Platform, enabling the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition software that authenticates consumers’ identity so they can pay or get loyalty rewards, the companies said in a Friday (Jan. 13) press release.
Trullion Adds Revenue Recognition and Audit Tools to Accounting Platform
Trullion has added new revenue recognition and audit modules to its accounting automation platform. Both modules are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and enhance accounting transparency, Trullion said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release. “The accounting world has incredible opportunities for innovation, and the current trends in AI and...
Warehouse Club PriceSmart Deploying Toshiba’s Commerce Platform in Latin America
PriceSmart is deploying Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera Commerce Platform in its stores throughout Latin America. The operator of membership warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean aims to use Toshiba’s cloud-enabled technology to transform its customer experience, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release.
Tanzania Takes Tentative Steps to CBDC Adoption
The Bank of Tanzania is cautiously readying a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The country’s central bank said it will “continue to monitor, research and collaborate with stakeholders, including other central banks, in the efforts to arrive at a suitable and appropriate use and technology for issuance of Tanzanian shillings in digital form,” according to a Saturday (Jan. 14) news release.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0