Clik2pay Enables Shopify Online Merchants to Accept Debit Payments
Clik2pay now enables Shopify online merchants to accept payments directly from Canadian customers’ bank accounts. This direct-from-account payment option gives Canadian consumers the choice of using a payment method other than a credit card and enables online merchants to expand their customer base, reduce payment processing fees and receive real-time payments, Clik2pay said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
PayPal and Mastercard Dissect ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ at Davos
The future of the global economy hinges on the future of money and payments. The largest set of global leaders in the history of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos Summit are descending this week on the charming Swiss mountain town, Europe’s highest, to discuss this year’s theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”
Dutch B2B Payments Firm Sprinque Raises $6.5M
Amsterdam-based B2B payments platform Sprinque hopes to expand following a $6.5 million funding round. While it initially targeted merchants in Spain, Germany, and its home country, Sprinque now hopes to expand to other countries and offer assistance to companies amid a rise in B2B (business-to-business) eCommerce, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release.
Amex and Airwallex Team to Help Businesses 'Scale Beyond Borders'
Australia-based FinTech Airwallex says its customers can now accept American Express as a payment method. The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, saying it lets Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. accept American Express Card payments from around the world.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Bank of America’s Digital Sales up 22% as Mobile Users Surge
For Bank of America, the great digital shift is very much in evidence. The company’s latest quarterly results showed that digital “sales” made through the company’s online channels were up 22% year over year and now account for 49% of that activity. Along the way, the...
Wells Fargo: Credit Card Revenues up 6% as Consumer Spending Remains Resilient
The $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Wells Fargo’s profits. But the bank’s management was sanguine Friday (Jan. 13) on digital initiatives and consumers’ continued embrace of credit cards and a willingness to keep spending. In the meantime, echoing banking peers, the...
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
JPMorgan Braces for Recession as Credit Loss Provisions Jump 49%
For America’s biggest bank, the recession’s the base case, and credit losses loom. J.P. Morgan reported fourth-quarter results Friday (Jan. 13) that show caution about what’s coming next, particularly in consumer lending – on the cards and in mortgages. Supplemental materials from the company detail a...
People’s Bank of China Enables Offline Payments with Digital Yuan
The People’s Bank of China has reportedly enabled Android users to make offline payments using digital yuan. With a new function added to the bank’s digital yuan app, users can make payments from their smartphone using the central bank digital currency (CBDC) even if the device has no power or no internet connection, NFCW reported Monday (Jan. 16).
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
What Next for UK’s 6.5M Open Banking Users?
The U.K. today counts 6.5 million active users of open banking-powered technology. In a recent statement announcing the news, the country’s Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) added that there were 7.5 million open banking-powered payments in the U.K. as of December 2022. This milestone comes five years after open...
Travelex Teams With Kayak to Help Streamline Digital-First Travel
Foreign exchange brand Travelex has teamed with travel site Kayak to help consumers plan trips. “Through the partnership, Travelex customers can now search for flights, stays and rental cars within the refreshed Travelex Money app, enabling them to plan their trip and manage their funds for it, all in one place,” the companies said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Monday (Jan. 16).
Cost-Conscious Small Businesses Prioritize Digital Payments in 2023
Small businesses seeking to reduce innovation costs might consider prioritizing digital wallet offerings. In today’s budget-conscious retail environment, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) might be tempted to pump the brakes on innovations, but that can have a detrimental effect on customer loyalty and retention. One cost-effective option is to...
Credit Unions Find Bill Pay Is a Mobile Wallet Superpower
Among consumers using digital wallets, and bill pay is outpacing actual purchases made with the apps. In fact, they are fast emerging as a “super power” that benefits consumers and credit unions alike, Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president of digital payments at ACI Worldwide, and Sumeet Bhalla, senior vice president of consumer banking at PenFed Credit Union, told Karen Webster.
Robots and Accounting Automation Move Industrial Economy Payments Digital
From autonomous vehicles to automated bill-pay software, next-generation solutions are transforming industrial operations. This, as working capital management realities and labor shortages are being consistently aggravated by strong macroeconomic headwinds buffeting businesses across industries. The silent workhorse of the eCommerce industry’s spectacular ascent over the past few years, a majority...
Crypto.com Tops Off Brutal Week of Crypto Layoffs
Crypto.com is cutting its global workforce by 20%. As the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, stated in a blog post on Friday (Jan. 13), “ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events” were behind the decision, which he said was “difficult but necessary … in order to position the company for long-term success.”
Retailers Prioritize Payments Choice at Checkout in 2023
For merchants, offering a broad range of payment methods must be a 2023 priority. “We’re living through a fairly tumultuous economic climate at the moment,” Paul Fletcher, head of payments at Co-op, told PYMNTS. But beyond the macro pressures, merchants must satisfy one key desire on the part of consumers: They want a broad range of payments choice.
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
