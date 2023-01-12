ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next facelift of Pack Square Plaza is focusing on Black history and currency

Pack Square Plaza had a winding, checkered history long before it was renamed in 1903 for lumber tycoon and Asheville benefactor George W. Pack. Today, city planners leading the latest facelift of Pack Square Plaza want to do something that hasn’t happened in more than a century of changes there—center the stories and concerns of Black residents.
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry

Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
