Dewey Homecoming Friday
This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior attendant Tania Salinas, daughter of Maria Salinas. Also...
WCS Boys Still Streaking, Plays Monday
Not much in the way of high school athletics on Monday, with the federal holiday most schools are out. However we will have a full schedule on Tuesday. There is one game locally. The Wesleyan Christian School boys continue to be one of the best stories of the area this...
Bulldoggers Swept by OKU
The Dewey Bulldoggers were coming fresh off a loss from Caney Valley Friday night when they took on the Oklahoma Union Cougars this Saturday night from Dewey. The Bulldoggers were up 8-2 after one, but would be their last lead, as the Cougars would take over to end the half and extend that lead in to the end of the game, winning 39-32.
Huskies Too Much For Newkirk to Handle.
Pawhuska completed the final game of its six-game road stretch against Newkirk. The #13 Lady Huskies would blow past Newkirk 59-15. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and none in the fourth. Pawhuska would jump out big on a 20-0 run to end the game early. The...
BPD Prepares for 2nd Block Party Cook Off
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is ready to fire up the grill for its 2nd annual Block Party Cook Off. While a date for the event is yet to be determined, Lieutenant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to bring the cook off back for more community fun. Lt. Elkins says they want to get people pumped up about getting out this spring. He says the event was a ton of fun last year and that they want to build off of that momentum.
Bartlesville History Museum to Host “Date Night”
The Bartlesville Area History Museum (BAHM) looks to add a unique twist to Valentine's Day. A "date night" event will be held at the museum on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Price's Old Fashioned Meat Market as BAHM presents an OETA...
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Pet Of The Week: Maxine
This week's pet of the week is Maxine, a 2-year-old terrier mix. Maxine was rescued as an unclaimed stray and is energetic. She would do best with some training and in a home where she'll get plenty of exercise and playtime. If you'd like to adopt Maxine, call the Animal...
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision
An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
Wash. Co. Commissioners to Consider Donation, More
Cemeteries in rural Washington County may soon benefit from a donation from the Cherokee Nation. The Washington County Commissioners will consider the $1,000 gift for District 2's cemetery fund when they meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
