Darien, GA

Action News Jax

Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg McMichael transferred to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia

GROVETOWN, Ga. — One of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical state prison. Greg McMichael is now listed on the Georgia Department of Corrections website as being housed in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. He was previously being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
GROVETOWN, GA
wtoc.com

Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Broughton Street is set to close once again for construction on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Some businesses along that stretch are frustrated because the street just reopened in November following a nearly three-year closure. This closure is only expected to impact two blocks on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. You’ll get to check out hundreds of exhibits including a cooking set to show you how to spice things up. To give us a little taste of the event, mixologist...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mountainfilm event returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you and the family can check out some adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring films because the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is back showcasing their new films for 2023. Board president, Tuba Benson-Jaja, joined Morning Break to tell us about the event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
First Coast News

Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
WAYCROSS, GA
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA

