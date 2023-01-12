Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg McMichael transferred to Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia
GROVETOWN, Ga. — One of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical state prison. Greg McMichael is now listed on the Georgia Department of Corrections website as being housed in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. He was previously being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
wtoc.com
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Broughton Street is set to close once again for construction on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Some businesses along that stretch are frustrated because the street just reopened in November following a nearly three-year closure. This closure is only expected to impact two blocks on...
wtoc.com
Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. You’ll get to check out hundreds of exhibits including a cooking set to show you how to spice things up. To give us a little taste of the event, mixologist...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
WJCL
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
wtoc.com
Mountainfilm event returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you and the family can check out some adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring films because the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is back showcasing their new films for 2023. Board president, Tuba Benson-Jaja, joined Morning Break to tell us about the event.
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
WJCL
One dead, four critically injured in I-95 crash in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday morning that left one person dead and four others critically injured. The crash happened on Interstate 95 around 9:15 a.m. at the...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Barry Manilow awarding Georgia high school band director $5K for music program
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For a Georgia high school band director, this one’s for you. Grammy Award-winning singer Barry Manilow will award Reggie Mitchell, the fine arts department chair and director of bands at Savannah High School, with The Manilow Music Teacher Award on Sunday, the Savannah Morning News reported.
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Eight suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters...
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
Comments / 0