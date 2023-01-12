ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Top Nominations List for 2023 Brit Awards

By Thania Garcia
 4 days ago
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the 2023 Brit Awards race as the most-nominated artists with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while the indie rock duois also nominated for album of the year, in addition to group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.

The artist of the year category will see Styles go head-to-head with Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again and George Ezra. His chart-topping 2022 record “Harry’s House” is up for album of the year against the 1975’s “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Wet Leg’s “Wet Leg,” Stormzy’s “This Is What I Mean” and Fred Again’s “Actual Life 3.”

Wet Leg is also set to perform at the Feb. 11 ceremony, along with Sam Smith and Kim Petras, whose pop radio leader “Unholy” is up for song of the year and pop/R&B act — one of the many new categories that were added in 2022 . That same year, the show dropped gendered categories (best British male and best female awards) as part of its remodel and introduced public voting for the first time. That approach will again be applied to four categories at the 2023 awards: alternative/rock act, dance act, hip-hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act.

Dropping the gendered categories did introduce a new criticism , however, as women took a back seat in this year’s nominations — the top category, artist of the year, includes no women at all among the five nominees, and only three female artists received more than one nomination each.

The 2023 Brit Awards will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s O2 arena on Feb. 11 with returning host Mo Gilligan, who in a statement commented: “Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honored to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

2023 Brit Awards Nominations :

Album of the year

The 1975, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Dirty Hit
Wet Leg, “Wet Leg,” Domino Recordings
Harry Styles, “Harry’s House,” Columbia, Sony Music
Stormzy, “This Is What I Mean,” 0207/Merky, Universal Music
Fred Again, “Actual Life 3” (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Song of the year

Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music
Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music
Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music
George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music
Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music
Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music
LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music

Artist of the year

Central Cee, Central Cee
Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music
George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music
Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music
Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the year

The 1975, Dirty Hit
Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music
Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Best new artist

Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music
Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit
Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music
Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Rising star

Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music
Winner: FLO, Island, Universal Music
Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/rock act

The 1975, Dirty Hit
Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip Hop, grime, rap act

Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music
Central Cee, Central Cee
Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music
Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance act

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music
Bonobo, Ninja Tune
Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music
Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop/R&B act

Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music
Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music
Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music
Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International artist of the year

Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music
Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music
Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music

International group of the year

BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music
First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music
Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records
Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International song of the year

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Parlophone, Warner Music
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, “Peru,” Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music
Gayle, “abcdefu,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Jack Harlow, “First Class,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, “Where Are You Now,” Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried,” Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” EMI/Republic, Universal Music

