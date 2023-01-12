ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, NY

NYPD: Duo Break Into Elmhurst Temple, Steal Donation Box

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cp0B0_0kCol3uM00
The NYPD is looking for these two suspects who allegedly broke into an Elmhurst temple and stole one of the donation boxes. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are searching for two men who broke into a house of worship and made off with a donation box during the early morning of Saturday, Jan. 7.

The suspects jumped over a fence and entered the grounds of the Wat Buddha Thai Thavornvanaram Temple located at 76-16 46th Ave. just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 7. Once inside they used a bolt cutter to remove the donation box, police said.

The perpetrators were caught on video surveillance making their escape through a small parking lot at the temple with one of them carrying the donation box that contained an undetermined amount of cash, according to investigators.

The NYPD released the video and surveillance photos of the two suspects on Jan. 11 and described them as having light complexions.

One suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers, while the other suspect toting the bolt cutter was wearing a black hooded jacket, ripped blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips that could lead to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Looking for Man Who Allegedly Groped 16-year-old Girl on 7 train: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl was groped in broad daylight on board a 7 train in Corona during the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the NYPD. Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for the man who approached the teenage as she was riding the Flushing-bound 7 train near Junction Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 13 and allegedly touched her rear end, chest and groin before running off the train as it arrived at the 103rd Street/Roosevelt Avenue station at Corona Plaza, police said.
JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY
New York Post

Woman shoots man, 71, during attempted robbery in NYC home: cops

A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said.  The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said.  The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said.  The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said.  When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said.  He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.  The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay arrested in NYC with loaded gun in car: cops

Rapper Lil Tjay was busted in The Bronx on Monday after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade he was riding in, according to police. The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was in the SUV with four friends when cops pulled them over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate, cops and sources said. Four guns were confiscated by police during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue close to 4 p.m., the NYPD said.   The Bronx-born rapper and the four others were taken into custody, cops said. He and...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

YouTube Video Shows Attack on Student at Yonkers-Middle High School

Here’s the video that a student at Yonkers High School took on their cell phone on Jan. 6, which depicts an attack on one student by two other students. Very little additonal information has been released since the Jan. 6 release by the YPD which we reprint below.- Members...
YONKERS, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy