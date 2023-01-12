Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Warriors drop major flex at White House
The Golden State Warriors have grown used to post-championship White House visits. They visited the White House on Tuesday following their 2021-2022 NBA Finals victory. Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala counted up their White House appearances in a video posted by the Warriors’ Twitter account. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 We here. pic.twitter.com/1KbG0rHPpY — Golden […] The post Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Warriors drop major flex at White House appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden drops truth bomb on developing chemistry with Joel Embiid in Sixers offense
The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid is highly talented but still somewhat of a work in progress. Even as the Philadelphia 76ers’ two stars learn to play together, they are providing some exciting results. In the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz, they came together on the biggest play of the game to get the win.
3 best destinations for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl
The 2022-23 NBA season has officially hit its halfway mark, so the clock is ticking for teams to make moves. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline almost here, rebuilding organizations such as the San Antonio Spurs could be active in the market by trading away some veterans. One player that should be in many trade […] The post 3 best destinations for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ Nic Claxton backing up bold DPOY take with historic defensive run
Fresh off signing a two-year, $17 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets last offseason, Nic Claxton has put the NBA on notice as one of the league’s top defenders. The fourth-year center has transformed a Nets defense that struggled in recent years into the No. 9 unit in the league this season. Claxton is leading […] The post Nets’ Nic Claxton backing up bold DPOY take with historic defensive run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Spurs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023
The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) take on the San Antonio Spurs (13-31) on Tuesday night’s slate of NBA games. Head on to the NBA odds series featuring the Nets-Spurs odds, picks, and predictions. The Nets are hopeful that their next five-game road trip will result in a winning record. Brooklyn had a stretch of 12 winning […] The post NBA Odds: Nets vs. Spurs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Duren’s passport debacle could keep him out of Paris game vs. Bulls
The Detroit Pistons have just crossed the pond and are now in France for Thursday’s game in Paris against the Chicago Bulls. However, rookie Jalen Duren was not able to join the team’s flight to the City of Light all because he lost his passport, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Jalen Duren is […] The post Jalen Duren’s passport debacle could keep him out of Paris game vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Potential Gary Trent Jr. trade scenario involving Raptors, Hornets emerges
The Toronto Raptors, amid their 20-24 season, have found themselves at the center of plenty of trade rumors throughout the season, with Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby as some of the most sought-after pieces in the market. However, Gary Trent Jr., has also drawn considerable interest, even with the 23-year old sharpshooter set to enter […] The post RUMOR: Potential Gary Trent Jr. trade scenario involving Raptors, Hornets emerges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raptors’ OG Anunoby trade asking price ‘in ballpark’ of Dejounte Murray deal
The Toronto Raptors have played well as of late. However, they are still in the midst of an underwhelming 2022-2023 campaign. As a result, the Raptors may opt to trade stars such as OG Anunoby. But acquiring Anunoby is expected to come at an expensive cost, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. “Raptors officials have left […] The post RUMOR: Raptors’ OG Anunoby trade asking price ‘in ballpark’ of Dejounte Murray deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet’s free agency gets update with 2 potential suitors
Fred VanVleet is not having himself a good (potential) contract year. The Toronto Raptors guard, in the midst of a disappointing season for him and his team, can enter free agency this offseason if he declines his player option. Rival teams like the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic will be looking to see what the […] The post Fred VanVleet’s free agency gets update with 2 potential suitors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You gotta take that smoke’: Stephen Curry calls out Wizards fans who broke ‘cardinal rule’
A couple of Washington Wizards fans got under Draymond Green’s skin on Monday night. Stephen Curry wanted them to eat their words after the Golden State Warriors forward had himself a breakout night. Green was extra motivated offensively, scoring 17 emphatic points while stuffing the stat sheet with 10...
New York acquires Jonquel Jones in 3-team blockbuster trade
The New York Liberty are acquiring forward Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun in a three-team trade, Winsidr analyst Rachel Galligan wrote in a Sunday tweet. Jones specifically requested a trade to the Liberty, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou. The Liberty will receive Jonquel Jones and Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton […] The post New York acquires Jonquel Jones in 3-team blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
