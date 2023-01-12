WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families
But the Commonwealth came in second in education and childcare to North Dakota.
Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1.
The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates.
The Commonwealth scored high marks for a low infant mortality rate (third) and a high percentage of residents ages 12-plus who are fully vaccinated against COVID 19 (second).
Other highlights of the report on Massachusetts included:
➡ Family fun (ninth)
➡ Health and safety (fifth)
➡ Education and childcare (second)
➡ Affordability (second)
➡ Socio-economics (22nd)
➡ Percentage of young families with children (30th)
➡ Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living) (14th)
➡ Violent crimes per capita (19th)
➡ Percentage of families in poverty (10th)
➡ Unemployment rate (21st)
➡ Separation and divorce rate (11th)
Where did the other New England state land?
5. Vermont
6. New Hampshire
10. Connecticut
11. Rhode Island
16. Maine
Here is how all of the states fared:
RankState
1Massachusetts
2Minnesota
3New York
4North Dakota
5Vermont
6New Hampshire
7New Jersey
8Nebraska
9Iowa
10Connecticut
11Rhode Island
12Washington
13Illinois
14South Dakota
15Utah
16Maine
17Wisconsin
18Pennsylvania
19Maryland
20Colorado
21Virgina
22California
23Hawaii
24Oregon
25Montana
26Texas
27Wyoming
28Missouri
29Kansas
30Delaware
31Ohio
32Florida
34Indiana
35Idaho
36Michigan
37Kentucky
38Alaska
39North Carolina
40Nevada
41Arizona
42Georgia
43Oklahoma
44Arkansas
45Alabama
46South Carolina
47Louisiana
48West Virginia
49New Mexico
50Mississippi
