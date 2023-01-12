WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families

But the Commonwealth came in second in education and childcare to North Dakota.

Massachusetts placed second in affordability. Adobe Stock

Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1.

The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates.

The Commonwealth scored high marks for a low infant mortality rate (third) and a high percentage of residents ages 12-plus who are fully vaccinated against COVID 19 (second).

Other highlights of the report on Massachusetts included:

➡ Family fun (ninth)

➡ Health and safety (fifth)

➡ Education and childcare (second)

➡ Affordability (second)

➡ Socio-economics (22nd)

➡ Percentage of young families with children (30th)

➡ Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living) (14th)

➡ Violent crimes per capita (19th)

➡ Percentage of families in poverty (10th)

➡ Unemployment rate (21st)

➡ Separation and divorce rate (11th)

Where did the other New England state land?

5. Vermont

6. New Hampshire

10. Connecticut

11. Rhode Island

16. Maine

Here is how all of the states fared:

RankState

1Massachusetts

2Minnesota

3New York

4North Dakota

5Vermont

6New Hampshire

7New Jersey

8Nebraska

9Iowa

10Connecticut

11Rhode Island

12Washington

13Illinois

14South Dakota

15Utah

16Maine

17Wisconsin

18Pennsylvania

19Maryland

20Colorado

21Virgina

22California

23Hawaii

24Oregon

25Montana

26Texas

27Wyoming

28Missouri

29Kansas

30Delaware

31Ohio

32Florida

34Indiana

35Idaho

36Michigan

37Kentucky

38Alaska

39North Carolina

40Nevada

41Arizona

42Georgia

43Oklahoma

44Arkansas

45Alabama

46South Carolina

47Louisiana

48West Virginia

49New Mexico

50Mississippi

Do you agree with the rankings? Let us know. We may use your response in an upcoming article.