ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
New York Post

Trump mocks Biden over document scandal, says ‘I have INFO on everyone!’

Former President Donald Trump blasted his successor Monday for storing classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage, months after officials discovered a trove of top-secret files at the 45th president’s own home. The 76-year-old Trump bragged that the files the feds seized from Mar-a-Lago this past summer were better protected than the ones found in Biden’s Delaware house because Trump’s resort was more secure. “The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump wrote on his Truth...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX2Now

Sunday shows preview: Investigations underway into documents from Biden’s time as VP found in think tank office, Wilmington home

Following revelations that classified documents were found at President Biden’s former office and Wilmington home, investigations into Biden’s handling of the classified materials from his time as vice president are likely to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend. After an initial report from CBS News, the...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy