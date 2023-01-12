Read full article on original website
MVP Was Told He Wouldn’t Make It In Jail In Awkward Conversation During Flight
MVP is undoubtely one of the most dependable superstars in WWE history. The former United States Champion has accomplished a lot in his pro wrestling career. More importantly, he is a man of integrity and knows when he did something wrong. MVP spent some time in jail in the past, and a person told him that he couldn’t last in jail.
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Calls Cancer Battle 'Death Sentence': 'No One Can Be Prepared for That'
Duran Duran's founding guitarist Andy Taylor opened up about his current cancer battle and compared it to a "death sentence." The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame learned about Taylor's health battle during Duran Duran's induction at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At that time, the members read the guitarist's acceptance speech saying he was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.
