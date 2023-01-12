Read full article on original website
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review: a large-screen 2-in-1 that impresses
The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a large 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, a deft keyboard, solid metal chassis and quad-core AMD powered performance that can handle all tasks ChromeOS is capable of; it's a smart 2-in-1 that could drag you away from Windows. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has some...
Apple's 5 biggest MacBook fails
When it comes to laptops, Apple have had more hits than ABBA. That’s because Apple consistently pushes the limits of what’s possible both in terms of design and technology, constantly redefining what mobile computing should be. Wireless networking, all-day battery life, incredible displays and even more incredible performance are all things we take for granted today, but they’re all the result of Apple’s constant research and innovation.
HP Elitebook 840 G9 review: more power, speed... and height?
The HP Elitebook 840 G9 follows in the high-performing footsteps of the 840 G8, and this new upgrade brings a taller, brighter screen to the table, great for content creators, and the battery life is great for workers on the go. With the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, our recommended option for this pro notebook, it also handles all general creative tasks with ease and even though it's no gaming powerhouse, you can still get plenty of casual gaming joy out of it.
PS5 and PSVR 2 could feature at CES 2023, but just what will be shown?
Sony is taking no prisoners with the launch of PSVR 2. In recent years the PlayStation making has shunned live events but next year's CES could be a biggie, with a live reveal and showcase for PlayStation VR 2. Sony recently revealed its branding for CES 2023 and it includes...
So the new PS5 controller doesn't quite have the Edge over the original
Sony’s new PS5 controller, the wireless DualSense Edge, boasts a host of new features for gamers. It offers a massive degree of customisation, with adjustable triggers and haptic feedback, and features replaceable analogue stick modules, which mean stick drift shouldn't be as costly an issue. But one detail may...
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which is best in 2023?
PS5 vs Xbox Series X is the console war of 2023 (remember those?). While PS5 has been the undisputed next-gen console to own, this year will see old scores settled and reignited as the PlayStation vs Xbox debate is closer than ever. We check over 250 million products every day...
New Apple Pencil concept sounds utterly wild
While it's undoubtably one of the most useful iPad accessories out there, the Apple Pencil 2 is starting to look a little long in the tooth (or nib, rather). First released in 2018, the second-generation stylus is nearly 5 years old – but if new reports are to be believed, its successor could be worth waiting for.
Is Adobe's AI art feature as creepy as it sounds?
It feels like AI art is taking over everything and artists are struggling to know what and who to trust, especially when favoured creative brand Adobe could be sneakily signing up users to its AI 'machine learning' algorithm, Sensei. Recently, French comic artist Claire Wendling noticed Adobe’s privacy and personal...
Apple just revealed 10 (surprisingly useful) iPhone hacks
IPhone 'hacks' are always doing the rounds on TikTok, often accompanied by the caption 'Don't tell Apple about this,' as if the company didn't literally design and implement the feature. As for the quality of said hacks, well, it varies (why yes, we did know our iPhone could be used to make calls, thanks.)
3 decades of the MacBook – a visual timeline
Back in 1989, Apple introduced the Macintosh Portable. The LA Times wasn’t impressed: “It’s too big, too heavy and too expensive.” And it was, coming in at a whopping 7.3kg. That’s heavier than five M1 MacBook Pros, while its $7,300 price tag then would buy you the equivalent of 13 M1 MacBook Pros today.
Cricut Explore 3 vs Cricut Maker 3: which digital craft cutter is for you?
When pitting Cricut Explore 3 vs Cricut Maker 3 I'm not exactly determining which machine is best, but rather which craft cutting machine is right for you. Both of these Cricut machines are excellent devices, and can cut, emboss and engrave many different types of materials, including fabrics, wood and vinyl.
You'll need to be quick to save $200 on the Surface Pro 9
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has improved on the formula of its sleek Windows-based tablets to create a 2-in-1 device that can comfortably run desktop software but offers the convenience and portability of a tablet. The drawback is the price, but right now you can save $200 on the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD: $1,599.99 $1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Not bad considering the tablet only came out in late October.
Get closer to your animation with iClone 8 and Device LIVE
The new Device LIVE feature for iClone 8 enables you to take direct control over live animation. When animating for video games or cinematics the closer you can be to your work the better the outcome. Reallusion is constantly updating and improving on iClone 8, the fastest real-time 3D animation software in the industry, and the latest upgrade is Device LIVE (opens in new tab), a new iClone 8 feature that gets you more hands-on with your projects than ever before.
Is the Nintendo Switch Pro really back on again?
Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. It's the ultimate on-again/off-again tech rumour, and has been said to be arriving pretty much every year for the last half-decade. Recently news of the souped-up Switch Sequel has quietened down – until now. A noted Nintendo analyst has claimed that a new Nintendo...
Philips 27B1U5601H review: business monitor earns a creative pass
The Philips 27B1U5601H is part of Philips' well-established 5000 line of business monitors, and acquits itself well as a general workhorse with very decent brightness, an integrated webcam and responsiveness that's more than plenty for any everyday office work. The Quad HD 2560x1440 resolution, along with the IPS technology, also makes it a viable option for creatives and casual gamers, although the response time won't make it your go-to esports monitor and the colour gamut won't make it a professional's first option.
Could Apple release the monitor of our dreams in 2023?
Apple gets a lot of things right, but it has a difficult relationship with monitors. They're either way too expensive for most people to buy or they sacrifice specs for a lower price tag than can still be beaten by competitors. The 2019 Pro Display XDR is most remembered by...
Download files for 3D World 295
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 295, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
It's official: the Nintendo Switch has a major design flaw
While the Nintendo Switch has proven immensely successful, one recurring complaint has stood out among the rest over the last five year. We are, of course, talking about Joy-Con drift, a phenomenon in which the controller detects movement when there isn't any input. And now it's officially a design flaw.
The best laptop for interior design in 2023
The best laptop for interior design can help you design the home of your dreams – or prove to be an essential tool if you're a professional interior designer. Having a laptop you can work on comfortably while you come up with designs and ideas is extremely important, and interior designers can benefit from having a powerful yet portable device that you can work on wherever you are, and can show your plans to clients.
Nikon Z30 review: compact mirrorless is a dream for vloggers
The Nikon Z30 is aimed at content creators who want a decent-quality camera at a reasonable price point. This camera is capable of 4K 30p recording without cropping, works exceptionally well in low light and has strong auto-focus performance. The Nikon Z30 is the perfect choice for vloggers who want to document their daily life or travel adventures as it’s lightweight, easy to use, has a good quality flip-out touchscreen and is perfect for any skill level. It is a camera that puts video first, so vloggers will love it, but it still takes pretty good photographs too.
