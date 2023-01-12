Read full article on original website
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Hamilton Twp Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Mays Landing Area Boy
The Hamilton Township Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy, said to be missing since Sunday evening. Police say Sanathian Diaz, 14, was last seen at about 6 pm Sunday in the area of The Woodlands neighborhood. Sanathian is described by police as having "brown eyes and black hair....
Pregnant woman, man shot in NJ
WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the […]
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
7 Reasons You Can Be Ticketed For Your License Plate in NJ
Who knew license plate laws could be so complicated? Ever since you put your license plates on your vehicle, you probably haven't thought much about them. Well, somebody with a state job at the MVC certainly has given them some thought. New Jersey has a host of rules that you...
Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police
Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Person Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in Lakewood
Emergency personnel are treating a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Lakewood, officials say. The man was discovered by a family member who couldn’t reach him, and smelled gas around the home. He was located inside a running vehicle inside the home’s garage. Emergency personnel removed the...
NJ police honor Black girl who had cops called on her for killing lanternflies
MONTCLAIR — A 9-year-old Black girl was celebrated by local and state officials after her mother said she had been racially profiled by a white neighbor while trying to get rid of spotted lanternflies last year. State Attorney General Matt Platkin joined the Montclair Police Department on Friday for...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old
Police said investigators first received information in September 2022 that Dwayne Pearson, 39, was having sex with a minor.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
One Seriously Injured in Ewing Township House Fire
January 15, 2023 EWING TOWNSHIP (MERCER)– One person was badly injured in a fire that gutted a home near the…
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
