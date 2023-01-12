ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PIX11

Pregnant woman, man shot in NJ

WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said.  Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.  A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the […]
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

7 Reasons You Can Be Ticketed For Your License Plate in NJ

Who knew license plate laws could be so complicated? Ever since you put your license plates on your vehicle, you probably haven't thought much about them. Well, somebody with a state job at the MVC certainly has given them some thought. New Jersey has a host of rules that you...
Daily Voice

Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: Person Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in Lakewood

Emergency personnel are treating a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Lakewood, officials say. The man was discovered by a family member who couldn’t reach him, and smelled gas around the home. He was located inside a running vehicle inside the home’s garage. Emergency personnel removed the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
NJ.com

Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot

A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
