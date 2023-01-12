Read full article on original website
Salvation Army expands local rehabilitation facility
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Salvation Army facility that has helped people across the area overcome addiction is expanding. After months of construction and years of planning, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas will now house 30% more men at its drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. The Area Commander, Major Nick Garrison, said they take referrals from drug courts in Northwest Arkansas and Sequoyah counties, but any man who needs help can stop by and join the program.
Arkansas Cinema Society provides 2022 recap and outlook for 2023
The Arkansas Cinema Society is continuing its mission of bringing films and filmmakers to the state. Watch as Kody Ford joins Good Day NWA for a recap of what the society accomplished in 2022 and a look forward to 2023.
Fayetteville High School student named Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local athlete at Fayetteville High School has been named the Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year. According to a release from the organization’s website, this is its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes and the fifth time a volleyball player from FHS has been chosen.
