FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Salvation Army facility that has helped people across the area overcome addiction is expanding. After months of construction and years of planning, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas will now house 30% more men at its drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. The Area Commander, Major Nick Garrison, said they take referrals from drug courts in Northwest Arkansas and Sequoyah counties, but any man who needs help can stop by and join the program.

4 HOURS AGO