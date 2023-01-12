ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nwahomepage.com

Arkansas HC Mike Neighbors previews matchup with No. 3 LSU and more

ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Salvation Army expands local rehabilitation facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Salvation Army facility that has helped people across the area overcome addiction is expanding. After months of construction and years of planning, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas will now house 30% more men at its drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. The Area Commander, Major Nick Garrison, said they take referrals from drug courts in Northwest Arkansas and Sequoyah counties, but any man who needs help can stop by and join the program.
nwahomepage.com

Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge

ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville High School student named Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local athlete at Fayetteville High School has been named the Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year. According to a release from the organization’s website, this is its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes and the fifth time a volleyball player from FHS has been chosen.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

