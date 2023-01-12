ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

7 Reasons You Can Be Ticketed For Your License Plate in NJ

Who knew license plate laws could be so complicated? Ever since you put your license plates on your vehicle, you probably haven't thought much about them. Well, somebody with a state job at the MVC certainly has given them some thought. New Jersey has a host of rules that you...
SoJO 104.9

Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ

A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

These 3 Local Bagel Shops Made List of Best in All of NJ

Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.
SoJO 104.9

Tuesday NJ weather: A ‘blah’ day, with clouds and spotty showers

This is a pretty active weather week for New Jersey. A series of storm systems will keep the forecast flip-flopping between wet and dry, cool and mild, pleasant and not. In a nutshell, you should know that 1.) Thursday will be wetter than Tuesday, 2.) Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, and 3.) the end-of-weekend system is very much up in the air.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags

More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten used to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
SoJO 104.9

Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls

Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy