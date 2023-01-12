Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Did anyone win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Winning numbers, where lucky ticket was sold.
The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $1.35 billion for the Jan. 13 drawing – the lottery game's second largest. A ticket in Maine won it all.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before taxes. Or, they could take the annuity option, which...
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Florida Players Have A Chance At Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot, Set For Friday The 13th
While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions® players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one! After no ticket matched
KRDO
CPW warns residents to be aware of predators after mangy coyote spotted near Colorado Springs dog park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.
When is the next Mega Millions ($1.1 billion jackpot) drawing?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 billion is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.No winning tickets were sold for last Friday's drawing.Last Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and a Mega Ball of 13.When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion prize?The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Mega Millions and lottery historyMega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.Tuesday's drawing will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.What are the odds to win the jackpot?One in 306 million.How much does it cost to play?A ticket costs $2 per play; a Megaplier costs an additional $1.
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Odds Are Actually Great That the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Will Be Sold in New York
The Mega Millions Jackpot has jumped through the roof again with the drawing amount for tonight sitting at an impressive $1.35 billion dollars. We've heard from several people who say they won't be playing the Mega Millions this go around because winning the jackpot is so much harder to win when the number is as high as it currently is versus when the jackpot amount is lower.
Mega Millions jackpot nearly sets a record at $1.35 billion. When is the next drawing?
A South Carolina winner set the jackpot record in 2018 when they won $1.537 billion.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Mountain snow with metro mix on the way
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.
Oklahoma home prices predicted to stay steady
(The Center Square) – Oklahoma homeowners are not likely to see their properties devalue anytime soon, even as prices drop in the rest of the country. The Sooner State boasts the most stable housing market in the nation post-pandemic, according to research released by market experts at Construction Coverage. The Construction Coverage research study uses the most recent data from Zillow to determine market volatility in metro areas and across state lines. Oklahoma home buyers who purchased a home anytime after 2000 have a 0%...
Mechanic Destroys 1997 Toyota Supra During Test Drive: Report
The driver lost control on a straight road and violently rolled the A80 Supra into a train yard.
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
