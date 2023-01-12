ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.  A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before taxes. Or, they could take the annuity option, which...
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 billion is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.No winning tickets were sold for last Friday's drawing.Last Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and a Mega Ball of 13.When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion prize?The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Mega Millions and lottery historyMega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.Tuesday's drawing will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.What are the odds to win the jackpot?One in 306 million.How much does it cost to play?A ticket costs $2 per play; a Megaplier costs an additional $1.
The Mega Millions Jackpot has jumped through the roof again with the drawing amount for tonight sitting at an impressive $1.35 billion dollars. We've heard from several people who say they won't be playing the Mega Millions this go around because winning the jackpot is so much harder to win when the number is as high as it currently is versus when the jackpot amount is lower.
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
DENVER(CBS)-  We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.
(The Center Square) – Oklahoma homeowners are not likely to see their properties devalue anytime soon, even as prices drop in the rest of the country. The Sooner State boasts the most stable housing market in the nation post-pandemic, according to research released by market experts at Construction Coverage. The Construction Coverage research study uses the most recent data from Zillow to determine market volatility in metro areas and across state lines. Oklahoma home buyers who purchased a home anytime after 2000 have a 0%...
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
