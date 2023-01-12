ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council

By Ayana Harry
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1FTj_0kCoggEN00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council.

“Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with WPIX.

At 15 years old, Salaam found himself under arrest and at the center of one of the most notorious cases in New York City history. Salaam and four other teen suspects became known as the Central Park Five , who are also called the Exonerated Five.

The five teenagers who were accused of raping a jogger were pressured into giving false confessions. They were later exonerated when DNA evidence linked another person to the crime. The teenagers sued the city and the case was settled.

After a long legal fight, the five were exonerated in 2002. Salaam spent seven years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five

Now a husband, father of 10, author and criminal justice reform advocate, Salaam is beginning a new chapter: running for public office. He’s running in the Democratic primary to represent City Council District 9 against Assemblymembers Al Taylor and Inez Dickens as well as current Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan.

“A big platform that I’m running on is making sure that the budget is pushed in such a way that we benefit more,” Salaam said.

Salaam also wants to highlight issues of public safety and affordable housing in his campaign platform “for people who live in Harlem to be able to have the ability to stay here.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds

Rep. Nick LaLota is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to freeze fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos’s campaign accounts amid escalating scrutiny of the new lawmaker’s false claims before and during his successful House bid last year. “To the extent there is actually any real money […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy