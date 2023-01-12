Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator. Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich. After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job
After a week-long search, the Cleveland Browns have landed their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, the Browns are set to hire Jim Schwartz to run their defense. This comes a week after the Browns let Joe Woods go following a 7-10 season. Schwartz beat out Brian Flores, Sean...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charge
Jerrell Powe, a former NFL player and Ole Miss standout, has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi, police said Monday. Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and accomplice Gavin Bates were arrested at a bank in the suburb of Jackson, Miss., on Thursday. Powe, 35, was still in custody Monday with no bail set, booking records show.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy
Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Wild Card Game Balls In Postgame Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals outlastedBaltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to win playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the team celebrated accordingly in the postgame locker room. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sooners in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend
And then there were eight. The NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” is in the books as the first six league playoff games took place across the past three days with eight teams remaining in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy. Across the postseason field, Oklahoma is well-represented...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels
The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023-24 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds
The most outstanding player in NCAA football has been awarded the Heisman Trophy annually since 1935. SI Sportsbook has released the opening odds for the 2023-24 season and the field is full of intriguing options for bettors. Bettors once again should focus their investments on signal-callers as only three non-quarterbacks...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch usually doesn't speak much to the media regarding matters about the team, instead preferring to let business partner John Mara be the voice of the ownership group. But Tisch, who along with Mara and the fan...
