HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO