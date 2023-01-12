Services set for Centenary University’s first lady who died in Hackettstown hit-and-run crash

Read full article on original website
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Northampton County closing walk-in COVID-19 testing site
Months after closing its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, Northampton County announced it is now closing its walk-in COVID testing site. The walk-in testing site will close Friday (Jan. 20) at 2300 Highland Ave. in Bethlehem Township, County Executive Lamont McClure said in a news release. Last October, the...
Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!
Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
A healthy start to the year: Green Vida Co. opening juice factory in Downtown Easton
The owners of the healthy-food-focused cafe and juice bar located inside Easton’s Public Market could expand their operation as early as the end of February. Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Co., bought the building at 104-06 N. Fourth St. in Downtown Easton in December. It’s set to become their new production headquarters, they said.
Camelback Skier, 25, Airlifted In Double Black Diamond Crash
A 25-year-old skier was flown to the hospital after an accident at the Camelback Resort this weekend, according to resort officials and WFMZ. The skier was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" after the apparent crash on Sunday, Jan. 15, the news outlet said. A spokesperson for the Tannersville resort...
UPDATE: Resident dies in Hunterdon County apartment fire
LAMBERTVILLE CITY, NJ ( Hunterdon County) – A resident who was sent to the hospital following an apartment fire early Thursday morning in Hunterdon County has died as result of injuries he sustained in the fire, according to Lambertville City Mayor Andrew J. Nowick. Mayor Nowick identified him as...
Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Should Easton continue to pursue Lehigh Canal hydropower plan? Discussion set on frustrations.
Easton officials are raising concerns about a Massachusetts company’s proposal to install a hydroelectric power generator fed by the Lehigh Canal. The city solicitor, Joel Scheer, told the city council on Wednesday night he’s looking for guidance on whether to proceed with negotiations with New England Hydropower Co. LLC in the face of concerns he has about a proposed lease agreement for the project.
Century-old Portland church will close in Slate Belt parish merger, Allentown Diocese announces
According to parish history, St. Vincent DePaul church was built in Portland almost a century ago so parishioners wouldn’t have to walk 10 miles to Bangor for Sunday Mass. But worshippers may again start making the trek by month’s end. The Diocese of Allentown on Sunday announced that...
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
