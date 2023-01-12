Teen arrested after shooting incident near Parma elementary school

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A teen is in custody after a shooting incident that placed a nearby Parma elementary school on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a traffic incident in the 5400 block of Broadview Road around 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the incident started when the suspect pulled a gun on a driver during an Apple Airpods sale. As the driver tried to get away, investigators say the suspect fired a shot near the driver and took off on foot.

No one was injured.

Out of caution, John Muir Elementary School was placed on lockdown until the suspect, a 15-year-old, was found and arrested. The gun was later recovered.

This case remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.