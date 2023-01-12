Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
Brian Flores to Falcons? Atlanta Interview Request for Coach to Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons are working to replace Dean Pees. A new coach on the Falcons’ radar is former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
Joey Bosa rips officials after Chargers' playoff collapse vs. Jaguars: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'
The Los Angeles Chargers completely collapsed against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, blowing a 27-0 lead to lose, 31-30, in the wild-card round. The historic loss resulted in some visible emotions from the Chargers, none more obvious than defensive end Joey Bosa. Feeling the officials missed a false start on...
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Look: NFL GM Getting Crushed For His Controversial Concussion Comments
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier today reaffirmed his commitment to Tua Tagovailoa on Monday. The young quarterback endured serious concussions on the field in 2022, but Grier wanted it known that Tua is still the franchise QB. Along with his endorsement of Tagovailoa, ...
Dr Disrespect's sudden NFL appearance leaves football fans puzzled
By virtually every metric, Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm is one of the most popular streamers out there – though seemingly not all that recognizable to most people attending Saturday’s NFC wild-card game. During the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks game, Beahm appeared on stage to...
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
How to watch NFL games online
FOOTBALL fans are in for another year of edge-of-your-seat playoffs, and we'll let you know where and when to watch. We will keep you updated with the season schedule, where to stream, and how to tune in for free. Stream NFL with Peacock here. Stream NFL with Paramount+ here. Stream...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Sunday
Ojulari has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to a quadriceps injury. Ojulari recorded a solo tackle in the first half of Sunday's game, but he was ruled out at halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the NFC divisional round if the Giants beat the Vikings.
NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This five-way Divisional Round football parlay pays 25-1
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet for the first time this season when they square off during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. San Francisco punched its ticket to the second weekend of the NFL playoffs 2023 with a 41-23 win against Seattle as a nine-point home favorite. Dallas went on the road and blew out Tampa Bay on Monday, easily covering the 2.5-point spread in a 31-14 final. The 49ers are four-point favorites in the latest 2023 NFL Divisional Round odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Divisional Round NFL lines should you target with your Divisional Round NFL bets? Before you make any Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Final grades for the Steelers 2022 rookies
Despite the lack of national recognition, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 draft class came in and did work last season. Pittsburgh saw major contributions from multiple rookies all the way from top picks to undrafted players. Here are our final grades for the Steelers rookie class. QB Kenny Pickett. By the...
