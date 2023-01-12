SRT shows continuous support to Full STEAM Ahead

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — SRT shows its support by presenting a check for Full STEAM Ahead’s Lego League Explore program.

According to a news release, SRT has been donating to the program since 2019.

They have been helping to open the door for hundreds of kids.

LEGO League is a program that encourages kids to develop an interest in fields related to science and technology.

“It’s been really great for the kids, working through new challenges by building and programming LEGOs. They really enjoy it, and the opportunity is available thanks to SRT,” said Full STEAM Ahead Executive Director and Founder, Ali Auch.

STEAM Teams learn through exploratory research, hands-on construction, and the use of LEGO elements.

Students will work together to bring the robotic models to life.

“SRT believes in technology’s potential to improve life for people in our region,” said SRT’s Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Cassidy Hjelmstad. “When young students pursue knowledge in this discipline, they are on the way to an exciting future and a meaningful education. We see the importance of STEAM in our business daily, and we are proud to support this program for local kids.”

