Have you been looking to further sell your quality, home-made arts and crafts? The Nice Girls of the North, are a group of local artisan women who sell their arts and crafts once a month. Theresa Hornstein, the owner of Grey Lady Design, and also one of the founding members explained how it first began. “Nice Girls is a women’s art cooperative. We’ve been around for actually 11 years and we’re doing a sale the second Saturday of each month.” Hornstein said. “So we’ve got a little bit of everything. Incredible little toys, recycled T-shirts, baked goods and jams and jellies, many of them using local produce.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO