WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Teddy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ryder S.
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 16th, 2023: Ryder S. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Wedding Show celebrates 35 years
For a lot of northlanders it’s wedding planning season. And Saturday over at the DECC couples were treated to some of the trendiest ideas and vendors for their special day. Saturday’s show marked its 35th anniversary and it was in partnership with Lundeen productions and over 125 participating vendors throughout Northern Wisconsin, Central Minnesota, and the Iron Range.
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
WDIO-TV
Winter outdoor adventure at UMD
While many prefer to cuddle up indoors during the winter months, some are taking advantage of the season. Folks at the University of Minnesota in Duluth were out for their winter outdoor adventure sampler. The event organized by the university recreational sports outdoor program had activities like snowman building, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, and more.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer Games
The boys and girls hit the ice tonight at Duluth Heritage Center for the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer Games. Community support was in full affect as folks came out to watch teams play five games between two rinks. There was chuck-a-puck, raffles, auction items and other things to contribute to the fight against cancer.
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
WDIO-TV
Nice Girls of the North arts and crafts co-op monthly marketplace
Have you been looking to further sell your quality, home-made arts and crafts? The Nice Girls of the North, are a group of local artisan women who sell their arts and crafts once a month. Theresa Hornstein, the owner of Grey Lady Design, and also one of the founding members explained how it first began. “Nice Girls is a women’s art cooperative. We’ve been around for actually 11 years and we’re doing a sale the second Saturday of each month.” Hornstein said. “So we’ve got a little bit of everything. Incredible little toys, recycled T-shirts, baked goods and jams and jellies, many of them using local produce.”
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at a single-family home that's been converted...
WDIO-TV
Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire
On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. A 24-year-old female and a...
WDIO-TV
Recipe: Duluth Grill’s Biscuits and Gravy
Dan Lefebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill, shows us how to make Biscuits and Gravy. It’s perfect for a winter brunch. In separate pot add mill, water, black pepper, sage, salt, chicken base and bring to a boil Add browned sausage and drippings to pot. Once fat is...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Messy Monday due to wintry mix
Expect slick travel today due to a wintry mix. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 pm in Ashland, Iron, and Price Co. where ice accumulation around 0.1” are expected through the morning. Lake and Cook Co. are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 pm and lasting until 6 pm tomorrow where 2-4” of snow are expected.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
