Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December 2022, Farmerville Police were informed that a burglary took place at an evacuated apartment complex after the area experienced tornado damage. According to authorities, three apartments were burglarized and the residents’ belongings were stolen within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.

During the investigation, officers identified 29-year-old Telvin Lavant Robertson as a suspect, and he was arrested on January 9, 2023, at his residence on East Jackson Street. Authorities were advised that Robertson was seen entering one of the apartments on four separate occasions.

After a search warrant was executed for his home, officers located the following items:

Televisions

Electronics

Gaming chairs

Tires/Rims

Stereos

Speakers

The items belonged to residents at the Union Villa Apartments. According to police, Robertson also had a small child with him during the alleged burglaries.

He was charged with six counts of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, three counts of Looting, and Cruelty to a Juvenile.