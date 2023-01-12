Southern Tier Community Center opens its doors

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After years of renovations and preparation, the former Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome is open under a new name.

The Southern Tier Community Center is officially operating in the same building as the former Boys and Girls Club next to Union Endicott High School.

The building was purchased by the Children’s Home in 2020.

Since then, the STCC has offered after school and weekend childcare, and now, it is opening its doors for the public to enjoy.

State Senator Lea Webb says that even though the building is technically now owned by the Children’s Home, the facility belongs to the community.

State Senator Lea Webb says, "When you try to strengthen community, you need to have physical space for folks to gather, whether it's for social opportunities, and food is a good one, recreational opportunities and so on, education, and I love the fact that this is a multi-generational space."

The revitalization project has two phases, the first included renovations to the main gymnasium, locker rooms, fitness center, roofing, and to the aquatic’s facility and welcome center.

Phase Two of the project goes hand-in-hand with Governor Hochul’s recent announcement of the Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Hochul has allocated over $1.1 million dollars to improve the community center’s interior space and lower the building’s carbon footprint.

