ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Southern Tier Community Center opens its doors

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN984_0kCobCq400

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After years of renovations and preparation, the former Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome is open under a new name.

The Southern Tier Community Center is officially operating in the same building as the former Boys and Girls Club next to Union Endicott High School.

The building was purchased by the Children’s Home in 2020.

Since then, the STCC has offered after school and weekend childcare, and now, it is opening its doors for the public to enjoy.

State Senator Lea Webb says that even though the building is technically now owned by the Children’s Home, the facility belongs to the community.

When you try to strengthen community, you need to have physical space for folks to gather, whether it’s for social opportunities, and food is a good one, recreational opportunities and so on, education, and I love the fact that this is a multi-generational space.”

The revitalization project has two phases, the first included renovations to the main gymnasium, locker rooms, fitness center, roofing, and to the aquatic’s facility and welcome center.

Phase Two of the project goes hand-in-hand with Governor Hochul’s recent announcement of the Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Hochul has allocated over $1.1 million dollars to improve the community center’s interior space and lower the building’s carbon footprint.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy