ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
mycentraloregon.com

State Waives Exam Fees For Social Workers

Oregon Health Authority is offering a new program to waive exam fees for individuals who take the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) social work licensing exam. The program is offered through an agreement with the Association of Social Work Boards, the primary examination agency. Only people approved by the Oregon State Board of Licensed Social Workers are eligible for the waiver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy