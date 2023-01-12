ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Redmond Seniors Benefit From ‘Tech Zoomers’

The Redmond Senior Center is again partnering with Redmond School District and Meta to offer Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial pilot was a success. Students...
REDMOND, OR
COCC Seeks Budget Committee Members

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is currently seeking individuals interested in serving on the college’s budget committee. There are two current vacancies representing two different zones with opportunities for Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County residents. The budget committee consists of the seven elected COCC board members and seven appointed...
BEND, OR
MLK Jr.’s Day of Service Monday

Monday, January 16th, marks the observance of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Communities across our nation will gather to honor Dr. King through their gift of service. Connect Central Oregon, United Way of Central Oregon, and AmeriCorps invite you to engage with any of 25 volunteer service projects in our regional community, honoring and fulfilling Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of justice and community. Find a service project of your choice among the 25 listed at connectcentraloregon.org/mlkday2023.
BEND, OR

