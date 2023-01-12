Monday, January 16th, marks the observance of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Communities across our nation will gather to honor Dr. King through their gift of service. Connect Central Oregon, United Way of Central Oregon, and AmeriCorps invite you to engage with any of 25 volunteer service projects in our regional community, honoring and fulfilling Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of justice and community. Find a service project of your choice among the 25 listed at connectcentraloregon.org/mlkday2023.

