Read full article on original website
Related
"Don't be ugly": Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert get into loud argument in House restroom
The mounting tension between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reached its boiling point when the pair got into a heated exchange in the women's bathroom during the House floor vote on January 3, according to The Daily Beast. The two women were "nearly in a screaming...
My Clallam County
Sen. Warnock supports special counsel in Biden classified documents case
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice was right to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said on Sunday. “Classified documents are to be taken seriously and they are to be handled with a great deal of...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Comments / 0