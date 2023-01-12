Read full article on original website
COCC Seeks Budget Committee Members
Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is currently seeking individuals interested in serving on the college’s budget committee. There are two current vacancies representing two different zones with opportunities for Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County residents. The budget committee consists of the seven elected COCC board members and seven appointed...
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Seniors Benefit From ‘Tech Zoomers’
The Redmond Senior Center is again partnering with Redmond School District and Meta to offer Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial pilot was a success. Students...
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
mycentraloregon.com
MLK Jr.’s Day of Service Monday
Monday, January 16th, marks the observance of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Communities across our nation will gather to honor Dr. King through their gift of service. Connect Central Oregon, United Way of Central Oregon, and AmeriCorps invite you to engage with any of 25 volunteer service projects in our regional community, honoring and fulfilling Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of justice and community. Find a service project of your choice among the 25 listed at connectcentraloregon.org/mlkday2023.
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
