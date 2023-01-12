ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

WRDW-TV

Paine basketball plays Clinton College to honor MLK

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College boys and girls basketball team plays against South Carolina’s HBCU Clinton College in a tournament to honor King, today. At the game today, we spoke with a few players about why it’s important to them to be honoring King’s life. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta Dream Center teaches kids basketball and MLK

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Augusta Dream Center, kids are learning about basketball and the man who had a dream. Roy Peak, an assistant trainer at William Avery basketball camp, says, “This is MLK the holiday, we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to express what they knew about him and want to keep him relevant this day and time.”
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
EVANS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Georgia football player killed in wreck after title celebration

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia […]
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grovetown councilwoman hosts event to honor MLK

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Councilwoman Ceretta Smith hosted a MLK celebration and food giveaway at the Liberty Park community center this morning. The event focused on the theme ‘Together We can be the Dream.’. It leaned into the faith aspect that was a large part of Reverend...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Lucy Laney Museum of Black History gives tours for MLK day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shortly before Dr. Martin Luther King died, he visited Augusta to give a sermon at a local church. Today the Lucy Laney Museum of Black history gave tours in honor of MLK day. We went to see how King’s message resonated with civil rights leaders here...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Saturday- The Return of Winter!

As of 8 AM Saturday: We’re back to normal January temperatures today starting with a chilly morning in the 30s. It will be a nice Winter weekend with highs in the 50s and lows dipping into the 20s! Quite the weather whiplash as we’re 15 degrees cooler in Augusta right now compared to this time yesterday and the high temperature today is over 20 degrees cooler than it was on Thursday!
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustans celebrate traditions at Martin Luther King parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta kicked off the weekend by celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade on Saturday. The holiday, which takes place the third Monday in January, involves a day of service, practicing faith or living your life like Martin Luther King Jr. would. Hundreds lined...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Here’s a look at Augusta’s influence and connection to King

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades and celebrations lasted all weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Many in the CSRA are honoring his legacy by looking back at his influence and ties to Augusta. Monday is a day where many are off, but the Lucy Craft...
AUGUSTA, GA

