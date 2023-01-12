Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Paine basketball plays Clinton College to honor MLK
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College boys and girls basketball team plays against South Carolina’s HBCU Clinton College in a tournament to honor King, today. At the game today, we spoke with a few players about why it’s important to them to be honoring King’s life. The...
wfxg.com
Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Dream Center teaches kids basketball and MLK
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Augusta Dream Center, kids are learning about basketball and the man who had a dream. Roy Peak, an assistant trainer at William Avery basketball camp, says, “This is MLK the holiday, we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to express what they knew about him and want to keep him relevant this day and time.”
WRDW-TV
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the mother of UGA football player Devin Willock who was killed in a crash along with football staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County. The...
MLK celebration, basketball competition at local Boys and Girls Club
'Project BBuild' payed tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday through basketball at the Boys and Girls Club.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium didn’t leave all of the Georgia football audience cheering. Bennett, less than a week removed from his six-touchdown effort in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
Georgia football player killed in wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
PHOTOS: Euchee Creek Elementary goes ‘green’ for boy attacked by Pit bulls
Friday, Euchee Creek Elementary faculty, staff, and students held a fundraiser to support him and his family, with classmates declaring that together are “JustinTough,” and wearing green as a reminder of their friend healing in the hospital.
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
WRDW-TV
Grovetown councilwoman hosts event to honor MLK
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Councilwoman Ceretta Smith hosted a MLK celebration and food giveaway at the Liberty Park community center this morning. The event focused on the theme ‘Together We can be the Dream.’. It leaned into the faith aspect that was a large part of Reverend...
WRDW-TV
Virtual racers give support to Columbia County dog-mauling victim
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap was scheduled for his fifth surgery Monday, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike. Over the weekend, the 11-year-old was getting visitors at the hospital where he’ll be for weeks....
WRDW-TV
Lucy Laney Museum of Black History gives tours for MLK day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shortly before Dr. Martin Luther King died, he visited Augusta to give a sermon at a local church. Today the Lucy Laney Museum of Black history gave tours in honor of MLK day. We went to see how King’s message resonated with civil rights leaders here...
WJBF.com
Saturday- The Return of Winter!
As of 8 AM Saturday: We’re back to normal January temperatures today starting with a chilly morning in the 30s. It will be a nice Winter weekend with highs in the 50s and lows dipping into the 20s! Quite the weather whiplash as we’re 15 degrees cooler in Augusta right now compared to this time yesterday and the high temperature today is over 20 degrees cooler than it was on Thursday!
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
WRDW-TV
Augustans celebrate traditions at Martin Luther King parade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta kicked off the weekend by celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade on Saturday. The holiday, which takes place the third Monday in January, involves a day of service, practicing faith or living your life like Martin Luther King Jr. would. Hundreds lined...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
WRDW-TV
Here’s a look at Augusta’s influence and connection to King
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades and celebrations lasted all weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Many in the CSRA are honoring his legacy by looking back at his influence and ties to Augusta. Monday is a day where many are off, but the Lucy Craft...
