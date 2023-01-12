Read full article on original website
WESH
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ocala shooting; 2 others arrested
Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested after a shooting in Ocala. Ocala police said a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest First Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
WESH
Central Florida man sentenced for plotting to kill ex with poison in water gun
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for plotting to kill his former partner with a poisoned water gun. Kevin Jones, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ricin, a biological toxin, and for possessing two firearms as a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
Bodycam footage sheds light on couple accused of kidnapping man with toddler in car
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Body camera footage shows the moment a couple accused of kidnapping a man had their wild ride come to an end. According to police documents, police said they noticed $80 and a cellphone missing after a night of partying. They believe the man they’re accused...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured multiple people
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and multiple others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
WESH
Couple with toddler accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A transient couple from Maine living in Daytona Beach is accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint and threatening to kill him, all while the couple's young toddler was in the vehicle with them. Police say the couple befriended the man because they wanted drugs,...
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the area of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road after getting reports of a shooting between several people in two cars. See map of location below:. When deputies...
WESH
Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
WESH
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
WESH
1 dead after shooting in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. One person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to 1280 Arisha Drive for a shooting. The victim was rushed to the hospital and he was later pronounced deceased.
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured during Sumter County robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a robbery Saturday. Just after 12 a.m., a shooting was reported near County Road 510 in Adamsville. Deputies said a man was held at gunpoint during a robbery, and one of the suspects shot him. He...
WESH
Woman dies after altercation in Orange County, advocates see spike in domestic violence deaths
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff deputies are investigating how a woman died after she was found unconscious after an incident of domestic violence Saturday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Royal Street and Queen Mary Rd. Officials say the suspect left the scene at first,...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
WESH
Deputies: 2 suspects arrested after Orange County shooting kills man
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly Orange County shooting in Oct. 2022. Deputies found 28-year-old Anthony Nixon shot on the morning of Oct. 27, 2022, just before 8:30 a.m. on Rio Lane. Nixon died at the scene, according to the Orange...
WESH
Deputies: 19-year-old shot, killed Orange County father in front of family at birthday party
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the case of a father who it says was shot in cold blood in front of his children for the money he had in his pocket. The murder happened at The Plaza at Millenium...
