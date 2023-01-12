ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 dead after shooting in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. One person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to 1280 Arisha Drive for a shooting. The victim was rushed to the hospital and he was later pronounced deceased.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, injured during Sumter County robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a robbery Saturday. Just after 12 a.m., a shooting was reported near County Road 510 in Adamsville. Deputies said a man was held at gunpoint during a robbery, and one of the suspects shot him. He...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

