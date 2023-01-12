ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Behar’s ‘View’ co-hosts roast her blazer outfit: ‘Beetlejuice’

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UABNe_0kCoYpHe00

Joy Behar may be a little late for Halloween.

The TV personality, 80, wore a black-and-white striped blazer to Thursday morning’s taping of “The View” — and her co-hosts couldn’t help but roast her look.

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” quipped Sara Haines at the start of the show, invoking the name of the 1988 film’s titular ghost.

“Didn’t you try to sell me some sneakers at Foot Locker?” asked Whoopi Goldberg.

“Yes I did,” Behar jokingly responded. “Look, watch out football players, I got the shoulders!”

Alyssa Farah Griffin called Behar “a sexy Cruella de Vil,” while Sunny Hostin said Behar was “accentuating her waist.”

It appears Behar’s outfits have been a hot topic on the daytime show lately. In November, the redheaded host sported a suit she’s had in her closet for 18 years , explaining that the attire both “sparks joy” and is too nice of a designer look to throw out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbdRz_0kCoYpHe00
Sara Haines compared Behar to creepy trickster ghost Beetlejuice.
WarnerBros

“We all have a little label whore in us!” she joked. When Hostin said her co-host looks “exactly the same” 18 years later, Behar disagreed: “I look younger.”

The octogenarian mused about growing older at the time as well, saying, “I’m a little grouchier. Noises annoy me more.”

Added Behar, “I’ve always been a little grouchy, it’s my personality. I believe that negativity is funny, frankly. Positivity is not funny.”

Clearly, she can take a joke — about her outfit or otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7VFV_0kCoYpHe00
Behar has been a host on “The View” on and off since its inception in the ’90s.
Disney General Entertainment Con

