2023 Texas A&M signee, El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens is once again a five-star prospect in the On3 Consensus Rankings. Owens was a consensus five-star just a couple of months ago before updates around the industry bumped him down just outside five-star status. At the time of his signing in December, he was ranked as a four-star prospect.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 49 MINUTES AGO