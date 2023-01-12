Read full article on original website
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens once again a consensus five-star prospect
2023 Texas A&M signee, El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens is once again a five-star prospect in the On3 Consensus Rankings. Owens was a consensus five-star just a couple of months ago before updates around the industry bumped him down just outside five-star status. At the time of his signing in December, he was ranked as a four-star prospect.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Crew announces additions to coaching staff
On Tuesday, the Columbus Crew welcomed some new additions to their First Team coaching staff. Assistant Coaches Kwame Ampadu and Yoann Damet, Goalkeeper Coach Phil Boerger, Assistant Coach and Fitness Coach Jules Gueguen, and Video Performance Coach Maxime Chalier will join the Crew's coaching staff for the 2023 season. “I...
