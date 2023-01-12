Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaCalifornia State
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Gaithersburg, MD
Related
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
Joel Eisenberg
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Eater
LA’s Newest Bagel Contender Opens in Santa Monica From a Tartine and Gjusta Alum
A new bagel shop called Layla debuts this Saturday, January 14 at 1614 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Sergio Espana, a Tartine and Gjusta alum, will be baking a bagel that he describes as a cross between Montreal and New York styles. “What makes the bagels great is that we’re incorporating levain, better known as sourdough, into the mix to help break down some of the gluten making it easier to digest,” Espana tells Eater. The bagels, which come in flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and everything, are “not sweet or too dense, but very flavorful and light,” he says.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Urban League appoints Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new Chief Operating Officer
The highly respected non-profit executive makes history by becoming the first woman Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the legendary civil rights organization as it begins its second century of service to underserved communities in Los Angeles County. LOS ANGELES – Cynthia Mitchell Heard, a highly respected leader in nonprofits, has...
pasadenanow.com
A Home of Their Own in Pasadena
Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
KTLA
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
Will.i.am helps close the digital divide in his Boyle Heights community
Thanks to will.i.am and WeLink, Estrada Courts residents are getting fast internet at no cost to them.
Bryan Dijkhuizen
Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Travel Bugs World
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday.The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:-- Lancaster, Monday to Friday;-- Mt. Wilson, Monday to Friday;-- Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday to Friday;-- Pomona, Wednesday and Friday;-- Woodland Hills, Wednesday."Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement."Extra precaution should be...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
KTLA
Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
Eater
This Striking Newcomer Is the San Gabriel Valley’s Most Sumptuous Hong Kong Cafe
The Leon family knew within the first week of opening their Peruvian Chinese restaurant Chifa in late 2020 that a sophomore effort was in the cards. Though no one in the family was especially well-versed in food service or hospitality, the tenacious squad that includes Humberto Leon, the co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony; his mother, Wendy Leon; sister, Ricardina Leon; and brother-in-law, John Liu; navigated pandemic-related hurdles and ultimately found success. Now they’re ready to do it all over again with Monarch, which opens on South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia on Saturday, January 14.
Santa Barbara Independent
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley. Sen Noodle House – Sen...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
Comments / 0