Matt Dolan announces 2024 bid for U.S. Senate
CLEVELAND — Former Ohio state senator Matt Dolan on Tuesday announced his candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat; he'll challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. The 58-year-old released the following statement Tuesday, announcing his candidacy:. “America’s challenges demand the focus of experienced leaders who reject fictional grievances and...
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering
After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lawmaker says he still leads Ohio House GOP, even though another Republican was elected speaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among Republicans...
WKYC
Opposition grows over Illinois new weapons ban
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, Jan. 10., after the Illinois House passed the bill. The bill puts a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and switches. News 8 spoke with...
Northeast Ohio US Rep. Max Miller says controversial fellow Republican George Santos should resign from Congress
WASHINGTON — Since the 118th Congress took office last week, there has been much fervor surrounding newly sworn in New York Republican Rep. George Santos, largely due to what he now admits were his own lies. Shortly after Santos' election, The New York Times published revelations regarding either embellishments...
WSYX ABC6
The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Ohio inmates challenge law that could keep them locked up longer
At issue is part of a 2019 law that lets Ohio's Department of Rehabilitation and Correction argue for the parole board to keep some felony offenders in prison past the minimums of their sentence ranges due to bad behavior or indications they haven't been rehabilitated.
Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
Winning Powerball numbers for January 16 with $416 million jackpot: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $416 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 20 winners. $100 prize: 27 winners. $21 prize: 383 winners.
$4 million grant for diversion program training, technical assistance at NEOMED approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a $4 million grant for Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Wednesday to "provide training and technical assistance for communities developing or implementing deflection and pre-arrest diversion programs to help those with substance use disorder get the help and treatment they need."
Clevelanders not owed refunds from traffic cameras, Ohio Supreme Court says
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last of several rulings on traffic camera usage in 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court found that Cleveland residents aren't owed refunds for fines leveled for traffic tickets. The cameras, used to catch speed and red-light violations, are now defunct, but those who did not...
WKYC
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
WKYC
