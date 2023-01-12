ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina joins list of states, agencies to ban TikTok, other web apps

By Matthew Memrick
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Governor Roy Cooper joined a host of other national governors and agencies in banning TikTok and other web applications/websites on state-issued computers and cell phones.

Cooper’s order directs the state Chief Information Officer and N.C. Department of Information Technology to develop a plan within 14 days that prohibits “the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.”

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” Cooper said. “Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy, and success of our state and its people.”

NC lawmakers adamant about not paying ransom to hackers

In a press release, Cooper’s staff said that cybersecurity professionals had identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber-attacks against the United States.

Several government entities in the United States, including multiple branches of the United States Military, the Transportation Security Administration, and other states, have banned TikTok, WeChat, and other applications on federal and state government information technology.

Officials said the technology policy would be updated, in necessary, in the future “if additional high-risk applications and websites are identified by state cybersecurity experts.”

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the crucial issue, saying he was “deeply concerned about data security and privacy on social media platforms. We, not social media companies, should be able to make decisions about what and how much we share, who we share it with, and how it is used.”

State reps to Cooper: Ban TikTok over security concerns

Before the executive order, N.C. House Representatives Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) and Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) sent a letter to Cooper, expressing his concerns about the need for a technology directive over these websites and applications.

“The Governor’s Executive Order takes an important first step to ensure the privacy of our citizens and the security of North Carolina’s government networks,” Saine said.

Read Executive Order 276 here.

