ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

More GOP leaders call on Santos to resign

By Amal Tlaige
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTYTl_0kCoUI1X00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — More GOP leaders are calling on Republican, George Santos to step down from his position as newly elected Congressman after he lied about his heritage, education, and career. All of this was revealed after he won New York’s third Congressional District which covers parts of Long Island, Nassau County and Queens.

Santos claimed to have a Jewish heritage, made landmark deals on Wall Street and attended a college where he earned a finance degree. Santos told the New York Post that he admitted to embellishing certain parts of his life and job experience.

Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos

On Wednesday, Nassau County, Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo released a statement asking for Santos to resign saying in part: “George Santos has disgraced the House of Representatives and the Republican Party with a veritable profusion of lies, dishonesty, misstatements and hurtful false claims… the people of the 3 rd Congressional District deserve a Congressional Representative who is honest and forthright.  George Santos is not such a person.”

Cairo went on to say that Santos’ fabrications about his family-members fleeing Nazi persecutors went too far, saying it opened “painful wounds for numerous Jewish families whose lives have been irreparably scarred by the evil events that comprised the holocaust.” While some Republicans are calling on Santos to step down from his position, not everyone is following suit, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, “Voters of his district have elected him, he is seated, he is part of the Republican conference.” McCarthy said that an ethics investigation would be the next best step, “If anything is found to be … wrong he will be held accountable exactly as anyone else in this body will be.”

Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume

Rockland County GOP Chair, Lawrence Garvey said the jig is up and Santos has got to go. “It’s become an embarrassment to the party and to the nation and to the Congress, there’s such a thing as resumé padding, I think that people have done in the past and gotten away with it but this is more than just resumé padding, this is blatant lies,” said Garvey. If Santos does resign, a special election for district three will ensue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

McCarthy says he ‘had a few questions’ about Santos’ resume

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) continues to face calls to step down from office after allegations of lying about large parts of his personal and work background during his run for office. But now, a new report from the New York Times has brought into question how...
NEWS10 ABC

NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds

Rep. Nick LaLota is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to freeze fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos’s campaign accounts amid escalating scrutiny of the new lawmaker’s false claims before and during his successful House bid last year. “To the extent there is actually any real money […]
NEWS10 ABC

Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified documents case

Republicans see a double standard when it comes to how President Biden’s handling of classified documents is being treated compared to how a similar controversy has played out regarding former President Trump. Months after Democrats panned Trump relentlessly for his handling of classified documents, Republicans are returning serve after what the White House says was […]
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design

After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin's injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law by wrongly withholding documents...
WISCONSIN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “flailing” decision this week to name a new leader for his invasion of Ukraine reflects a growing sense of desperation for the Kremlin, U.S. experts say.   The appointment of Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the former chief of Russia’s general staff, as overall commander of the country’s so-called special military operation has global watchers […]
NEWS10 ABC

Al Michaels Fires Back At Critics of His Chargers-Jaguars Broadcast

The longtime play-by-play broadcaster was the target of ridicule for his lack of energy at the end of the thrilling wild-card game. Al Michaels was the target of significant ridicule following Saturday night’s thrilling AFC wild-card playoff game between the Chargers and the Jaguars, as numerous viewers found themselves disappointed with the longtime play-by-play broadcaster’s perceived lack of excitement during the game’s most pivotal moments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy