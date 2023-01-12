Effective: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

