Allegan Street Biggby reopens its doors in downtown Lansing

Visitors, workers and state lawmakers have another place to grab coffee in downtown Lansing as Senate Biggby reopens.

One of downtown Lansing's beloved coffee shops, Biggby at 115 W. Allegan St. — colloquially called Senate Biggby for its location near the Michigan Senate Building — is reopening Friday at 8 a.m. and they're offering a slew of promotions to get people in the store.

Director of Operations Mandy Mann said she's feeling good but anxious about the opening as many businesses changed how they operate since the pandemic hit. She added the location has been closed since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered nonessential businesses to close because of the pandemic nearly three years ago.

Ironically, Mann said the store underwent a remodel leading up to the shut down and had a grand reopening scheduled for that week.

"With all of the weather, our pipes burst and we had to touch-up a small portion," she said. "They're going to see that it's nice and bright now. The original Biggby colors were very dark with low purples and oranges. People are going to see that it's a popping atmosphere."

The store is offering a list of promotions for its reopening:

Friday and Monday, 8-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., are soft opening days with free drink giveaways.

Tuesday is the official grand reopening and for every cup sold, the franchise will donate $1 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Wednesday is buy one, get one free 20 ounce or 28 ounce specialty beverage.

Thursday is for any drink purchased, a customer receives a promotional item.

Jan. 20 is for any specialty drink purchased, a customer can get a free muffin, cookie or doughnut hole.

Mann said foot traffic downtown prevented the store from reopening as many offices, including state offices, remained closed due to the pandemic. As a result, employees at the location were encouraged to work at other Lansing area stores.

Now, Mann said she's excited to see the store's regulars and new faces to come in.

"Hoping to see some of our old regulars and welcoming them in with coffee at the capital," she said.

