ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Allegan Street Biggby reopens its doors in downtown Lansing

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtRTf_0kCoTmLQ00

Visitors, workers and state lawmakers have another place to grab coffee in downtown Lansing as Senate Biggby reopens.

One of downtown Lansing's beloved coffee shops, Biggby at 115 W. Allegan St. — colloquially called Senate Biggby for its location near the Michigan Senate Building — is reopening Friday at 8 a.m. and they're offering a slew of promotions to get people in the store.

Director of Operations Mandy Mann said she's feeling good but anxious about the opening as many businesses changed how they operate since the pandemic hit. She added the location has been closed since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered nonessential businesses to close because of the pandemic nearly three years ago.

Ironically, Mann said the store underwent a remodel leading up to the shut down and had a grand reopening scheduled for that week.

"With all of the weather, our pipes burst and we had to touch-up a small portion," she said. "They're going to see that it's nice and bright now. The original Biggby colors were very dark with low purples and oranges. People are going to see that it's a popping atmosphere."

The store is offering a list of promotions for its reopening:

  • Friday and Monday, 8-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., are soft opening days with free drink giveaways.
  • Tuesday is the official grand reopening and for every cup sold, the franchise will donate $1 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.
  • Wednesday is buy one, get one free 20 ounce or 28 ounce specialty beverage.
  • Thursday is for any drink purchased, a customer receives a promotional item.
  • Jan. 20 is for any specialty drink purchased, a customer can get a free muffin, cookie or doughnut hole.

Mann said foot traffic downtown prevented the store from reopening as many offices, including state offices, remained closed due to the pandemic. As a result, employees at the location were encouraged to work at other Lansing area stores.

Now, Mann said she's excited to see the store's regulars and new faces to come in.

"Hoping to see some of our old regulars and welcoming them in with coffee at the capital," she said.

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Man, 30, found shot dead outside Grand Rapids club

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A father of two was shot and killed outside the Metro Grand Rapids club early Saturday morning. Jontell White, 30, was found dead at the scene just before 2 a.m. Captain Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department said officers responded quickly to the incident.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy