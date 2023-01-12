ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in California

Most people outside of California view the state primarily through the lens of Los Angeles or one of the other coastal metropolises. However, anyone living in California knows that their state is much more diverse than that! In fact, California has one of the most ecologically diverse climates of any state in the US. From the deserts in the south to the snowy mountains in the north, this beautiful state has it all. Today, we are going to take a look at the lesser-known side of California – the snowier side. Let’s discover the snowiest place in California!
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

California’s Reservoirs are Filling Up, but For How Long?

A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
Nathalie writer

California Cuisine: Most Famous Dishes

California is known for its diverse and innovative cuisine, which incorporates a wide variety of ingredients and influences from around the world. From fresh seafood and farm-to-table produce, to fusion dishes and global flavors, California offers a culinary experience like no other. In this list, we will explore some of the top foods associated with California cuisine that should not be missed, These include dishes such as Avocado toast, Tacos, Sushi, California Salad, Artichokes, Pizza, Sandwiches, Ramen, Seafood and the famous In-n-Out Burger. These foods represent California's dynamic food scene, blending the traditional and the new, the natural and the avant-garde.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California moves out of "extreme drought" following series of drenching storms

A series of huge storms to hit California since late-2022 have coated the state in precipitation, providing encouraging news when it comes to the persisting drought that has been referred to as the worst in the last 1,200 years. The Atmospheric rivers doused the state from late-December to just this week, bringing tons of snow to mountain ranges — enough to be consider a full winter's worth so far. However, experts predict that much more of the same will be necessary to reverse the effects of the lengthy drought.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update, which was released on Thursday, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
danapointtimes.com

Native Plant Society to Give Away White Sage Plants

White sage, a water-wise, California native pollinator magnet, is being unlawfully poached from the state’s wildlands, warns the Orange County chapter of the California Native Plant Society (OCCNPS). According to the group, the white sage is dried and then sold for burning practices. To raise awareness of the illegal...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy