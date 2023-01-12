Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in California
Most people outside of California view the state primarily through the lens of Los Angeles or one of the other coastal metropolises. However, anyone living in California knows that their state is much more diverse than that! In fact, California has one of the most ecologically diverse climates of any state in the US. From the deserts in the south to the snowy mountains in the north, this beautiful state has it all. Today, we are going to take a look at the lesser-known side of California – the snowier side. Let’s discover the snowiest place in California!
Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
PLANetizen
California’s Reservoirs are Filling Up, but For How Long?
A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
California Cuisine: Most Famous Dishes
California is known for its diverse and innovative cuisine, which incorporates a wide variety of ingredients and influences from around the world. From fresh seafood and farm-to-table produce, to fusion dishes and global flavors, California offers a culinary experience like no other. In this list, we will explore some of the top foods associated with California cuisine that should not be missed, These include dishes such as Avocado toast, Tacos, Sushi, California Salad, Artichokes, Pizza, Sandwiches, Ramen, Seafood and the famous In-n-Out Burger. These foods represent California's dynamic food scene, blending the traditional and the new, the natural and the avant-garde.
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
As California eyes more wildlife crossings, researchers say some animals might be scared to use them
As Californians mourn the death of celebrity mountain lion P-22, work continues on a massive wildlife crossing bridge in Los Angeles County which will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the cougar, who was captured and euthanized by California Fish and […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Hiker Has Far Out Reaction to Waterspout Caught on Camera
Earlier this week, a hiker had the best reaction when he spotted a waterspout forming off the coast in California’s Sonoma County. Of course, we knew immediately where the person was from after watching the clip. In the clip, viewers watch in awe as the whirling sphere of air...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
KGET 17
California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?
(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.
California moves out of "extreme drought" following series of drenching storms
A series of huge storms to hit California since late-2022 have coated the state in precipitation, providing encouraging news when it comes to the persisting drought that has been referred to as the worst in the last 1,200 years. The Atmospheric rivers doused the state from late-December to just this week, bringing tons of snow to mountain ranges — enough to be consider a full winter's worth so far. However, experts predict that much more of the same will be necessary to reverse the effects of the lengthy drought.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update, which was released on Thursday, the...
Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years
The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
danapointtimes.com
Native Plant Society to Give Away White Sage Plants
White sage, a water-wise, California native pollinator magnet, is being unlawfully poached from the state’s wildlands, warns the Orange County chapter of the California Native Plant Society (OCCNPS). According to the group, the white sage is dried and then sold for burning practices. To raise awareness of the illegal...
Comments / 0